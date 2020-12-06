Categories Denton Diablos, Diablos Estudiantes, Fort Worth Vaqueros, Irving FC, Roja League

Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Two

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Two

Matchday Two of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.

Estudiantes vs Diablos

Denton Estudiantes4
Denton Diablos1
FINAL

Brock Pope, Harvey Castro, and Jasub Flores scored for Estudiantes. Ben Hale the keeper for DE had a PK save.

Adon Garcia with the lone goal for Diablos. Chase Therrien was in net.

FC Harrington vs Premier Legends

FC Harrington1
Premier Legends0
FINAL

Dan Crooke with much more on this game here.

Inocentes FC vs Irving FC

Inocentes FC1
Irving FC0
FINAL

Diego Berlergini with a PK save for Inocentes and Chandy7370 with the goal.

Foro 360 PRO vs Fort Worth Vaqueros

Foro 360 PRO3
Fort Worth Vaqueros1
FINAL

Dan Crooke with much more on this game here.

Standings After Matchday Two

POSTEAMPTSGFGAGD
1Denton Estudiantes6936
2Inocentes FC4541
3Denton Diablos3110
FC Harrington3110
5Foro 3660 Pro356-1
6Premier Legends145-1
7Irving FC101-1
8Fort Worth Vaqueros113-2

Matchday Three – Saturday, December 12th

MatchupTimeLocation
FC Harrington vs Irving FC2 pmTexas Wesleyan University Martin Field
Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Inocentes FC4 pmTexas Wesleyan University Martin Field
Denton Estudiantes vs Premier Legends2 pmTexas Woman’s University Soccer Field
Denton Diablos vs Foro 360 PRO4 pmTexas Woman’s University Soccer Field
Saturday, December 12, 2020

Yes, two double-headers but in different locations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *