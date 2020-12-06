Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Two

Matchday Two of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.

Estudiantes vs Diablos

Denton Estudiantes 4 Denton Diablos 1 FINAL

Brock Pope, Harvey Castro, and Jasub Flores scored for Estudiantes. Ben Hale the keeper for DE had a PK save.

Adon Garcia with the lone goal for Diablos. Chase Therrien was in net.

We got a couple minutes with Coach @SamGarza17 after tonight’s big win for the Estudiantes! pic.twitter.com/jYPMD8aDWl — Denton Diablos FC (@DentonDiablos) December 6, 2020

FC Harrington vs Premier Legends

FC Harrington 1 Premier Legends 0 FINAL

Dan Crooke with much more on this game here.

Inocentes FC vs Irving FC

Inocentes FC 1 Irving FC 0 FINAL

Diego Berlergini with a PK save for Inocentes and Chandy7370 with the goal.

Two key plays made the difference in today’s victory vs @irvingfctx. @DiegoBerlinger1 stops ❌ a PK and @Chandy7370 hits a 🚀 to score the games only goal! #NoTeRajes pic.twitter.com/TjD43T9Koa — Fort Worth Inocentes (@InocentesFC) December 6, 2020

Foro 360 PRO vs Fort Worth Vaqueros

Foro 360 PRO 3 Fort Worth Vaqueros 1 FINAL

Dan Crooke with much more on this game here.

Standings After Matchday Two

POS TEAM PTS GF GA GD 1 Denton Estudiantes 6 9 3 6 2 Inocentes FC 4 5 4 1 3 Denton Diablos 3 1 1 0 – FC Harrington 3 1 1 0 5 Foro 3660 Pro 3 5 6 -1 6 Premier Legends 1 4 5 -1 7 Irving FC 1 0 1 -1 8 Fort Worth Vaqueros 1 1 3 -2

Matchday Three – Saturday, December 12th

Matchup Time Location FC Harrington vs Irving FC 2 pm Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Inocentes FC 4 pm Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field Denton Estudiantes vs Premier Legends 2 pm Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field Denton Diablos vs Foro 360 PRO 4 pm Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field Saturday, December 12, 2020

Yes, two double-headers but in different locations.