Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Three

Matchday Three of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.
Estudiantes vs Legends
|Denton Estudiantes
|4
|Premier Legends
|0
Estudiantes scored their four goals within the last 31 minutes of the game.
FC Harrington vs Irving FC
|FC Harrington
|2
|Irving FC
|0
Goal scorers were Sebastian Mendez and DJ Williams.
The Cowtown Clasico
Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Inocentes FC
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|1
|Inocentes FC
|0
Local hero Rio Ramirez with the Game Winning Goal for Fort Worth Vaqueros in the Cowtown Clasico.
Diablos vs Foro 360
|Denton Diablos
|2
|Foro 360 Pro
|2
Ricardo Becerra scored the first goal for Diablos, Adrian Pinales the second. Here’s the late game-tying goal by Diablos.
Standings After Matchday Three
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Denton Estudiantes
|9
|13
|3
|10
|2
|FC Harrington
|6
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Inocentes FC
|4
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Foro 360 Pro
|4
|7
|8
|-1
|5
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|4
|2
|3
|-1
|6
|Denton Diablos
|4
|4
|6
|-2
|7
|Premier Legends
|1
|4
|9
|-5
|8
|Irving FC
|1
|0
|3
|-3
Matchday Four – Wed., Dec. 16th
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|Denton Estudiantes vs Irving FC +
|7 pm
|Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields
|FC Harrington vs Fort Worth Vaqueros +
|7 pm
|Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields
|Denton Diablos vs Premier Legends +
|7 pm
|Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields
|Inocentes FC vs Foro 360 PRO
|8 pm
|Fort Worth Polytech High School
+ Side by Side Triple Header at Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields