Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Six

Matchday Six of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.
Inocentes FC vs Denton Estudiantes
|Inocentes FC
|3
|Estudiantes
|2
Inocentes FC comes back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat Estudiantes 3-2 with 2 PKs. Estudiantes had given up 5 goals all season prior to this game.
Chisholm Trail Classico
Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Diablos
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|3
|Denton Diablos
|2
An upset in the Chisholm Trail Classico as 3rd place Denton falls to 6th place Vaqueros! You can throw out the records when these two teams get together.
Bobby Edet with game-winning goal for Vaqueros in the 63rd minute. Vaqueros equaled their entire season goal total in this one game with 3.
Irving FC vs Premier Legends
|Irving FC
|4
|Premier Legends
|2
Mark Alvarado (2), Dailyn Crawley, and Johnathon Alexander with the goals for Irving FC. Reed Berry of Oral Roberts scored two for Premier Legends.
Irving FC – who had just 2 goals this season – doubled their entire scoring output in this one game with 4 goals.
Foro 360 PRO vs FC Harrington
|Foro 360 Pro
|–
|FC Harrington
|–
Match abandoned at halftime. Well, apparently at 10 minutes, then again at halftime.
Yes, Seriously.
Standings After Matchday Six
Pending a result from the fourth game.
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Denton Estudiantes
|13
|18
|8
|10
|2
|Inocentes FC
|11
|12
|10
|2
|3
|Denton Diablos
|10
|11
|9
|2
|4
|FC Harrington
|8
|6
|4
|2
|5
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|8
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|Foro 360 Pro
|7
|12
|12
|0
|7
|Irving FC
|5
|6
|11
|-5
|8
|Premier Legends
|1
|9
|18
|-10
Matchday Seven – Saturday, January 2nd
The last weekend of the “regular season.”
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Premier Legends
|3 pm
|Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field
|Denton Estudiantes vs FC Harrington *
|2 pm
|Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field
|Denton Diablos vs Inocentes FC *
|4 pm
|Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field
|Foro 360 PRO vs Irving FC
|7 pm
|Foro Sports Club
* Double Header