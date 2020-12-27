Categories Denton Diablos, Diablos Estudiantes, Fort Worth Vaqueros, Irving FC, Roja League

Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Six

Matchday Six of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.

Inocentes FC vs Denton Estudiantes

Inocentes FC3
Estudiantes2
FINAL

Inocentes FC comes back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat Estudiantes 3-2 with 2 PKs. Estudiantes had given up 5 goals all season prior to this game.

Chisholm Trail Classico

Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Diablos

Fort Worth Vaqueros3
Denton Diablos2
FINAL

An upset in the Chisholm Trail Classico as 3rd place Denton falls to 6th place Vaqueros! You can throw out the records when these two teams get together.

Bobby Edet with game-winning goal for Vaqueros in the 63rd minute. Vaqueros equaled their entire season goal total in this one game with 3.

Irving FC vs Premier Legends

Irving FC4
Premier Legends2
FINAL

Mark Alvarado (2), Dailyn Crawley, and Johnathon Alexander with the goals for Irving FC. Reed Berry of Oral Roberts scored two for Premier Legends.

Irving FC – who had just 2 goals this season – doubled their entire scoring output in this one game with 4 goals.

Foro 360 PRO vs FC Harrington

Foro 360 Pro
FC Harrington
MATCH ABANDONED

Match abandoned at halftime. Well, apparently at 10 minutes, then again at halftime.

Yes, Seriously.

Standings After Matchday Six

Pending a result from the fourth game.

POSTEAMPTSGFGAGD
1Denton Estudiantes1318810
2Inocentes FC1112102
3Denton Diablos101192
4FC Harrington8642
5Fort Worth Vaqueros867-1
6Foro 360 Pro712120
7Irving FC5611-5
8Premier Legends1918-10

Matchday Seven – Saturday, January 2nd

The last weekend of the “regular season.”

MatchupTimeLocation
Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Premier Legends3 pmTexas Wesleyan University Martin Field
Denton Estudiantes vs FC Harrington *2 pmTexas Woman’s University Soccer Field
Denton Diablos vs Inocentes FC *4 pmTexas Woman’s University Soccer Field
Foro 360 PRO vs Irving FC7 pmForo Sports Club

* Double Header

