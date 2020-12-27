Roja Invierno Roundup – Matchday Six

Matchday Six of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action.

Inocentes FC vs Denton Estudiantes

Inocentes FC 3 Estudiantes 2 FINAL

Inocentes FC comes back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat Estudiantes 3-2 with 2 PKs. Estudiantes had given up 5 goals all season prior to this game.

Chisholm Trail Classico

Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Diablos

Fort Worth Vaqueros 3 Denton Diablos 2 FINAL

An upset in the Chisholm Trail Classico as 3rd place Denton falls to 6th place Vaqueros! You can throw out the records when these two teams get together.

Bobby Edet with game-winning goal for Vaqueros in the 63rd minute. Vaqueros equaled their entire season goal total in this one game with 3.

What a day of football in #PantherCity! @InocentesFC and @FtWorthVaqueros taking 3 pts each from some town called Denton. You love to see it 😂 Happy Boxing Day everyone! — PantherCityHellfire (@FWHellfire) December 27, 2020

Irving FC vs Premier Legends

Irving FC 4 Premier Legends 2 FINAL

Mark Alvarado (2), Dailyn Crawley, and Johnathon Alexander with the goals for Irving FC. Reed Berry of Oral Roberts scored two for Premier Legends.

Irving FC – who had just 2 goals this season – doubled their entire scoring output in this one game with 4 goals.

Foro 360 PRO vs FC Harrington

Foro 360 Pro – FC Harrington – MATCH ABANDONED

Match abandoned at halftime. Well, apparently at 10 minutes, then again at halftime.

Yes, Seriously.

GAME UPDATE 🚨🚨



Game called at halftime by the refs. Refs abandoned the match 10 minutes in, and came back with a new Center ref, then the refs abandoned at halftime….



Never seen before. We will keep our fans updated! — FC Harrington (@FC_Harrington) December 27, 2020

Standings After Matchday Six

Pending a result from the fourth game.

POS TEAM PTS GF GA GD 1 Denton Estudiantes 13 18 8 10 2 Inocentes FC 11 12 10 2 3 Denton Diablos 10 11 9 2 4 FC Harrington 8 6 4 2 5 Fort Worth Vaqueros 8 6 7 -1 6 Foro 360 Pro 7 12 12 0 7 Irving FC 5 6 11 -5 8 Premier Legends 1 9 18 -10

Matchday Seven – Saturday, January 2nd

The last weekend of the “regular season.”

Matchup Time Location Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Premier Legends 3 pm Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field Denton Estudiantes vs FC Harrington * 2 pm Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field Denton Diablos vs Inocentes FC * 4 pm Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field Foro 360 PRO vs Irving FC 7 pm Foro Sports Club

* Double Header