Roja Invierno roundup – matchday seven, playoffs set

Matchday Seven of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action with final standings and playoff schedule.
Denton Estudiantes vs FC Harrington
|Denton Estudiantes
|0
|FC Harrington
|6
Estudiantes, who had already clinched a playoff spot, got wrecked by FC Harrington who were in a must-win scenario.
FCH goals by Sebastian Mendez (3), Joseph Garcia (2), and Luis Zuazua. Mendez added two assists, Garcia and Zuazua one each.
The loss costs Estudiantes the regular-season title and they instead finish 2nd.
Premier Legends vs Fort Worth Vaqueros
|Premier Legends
|2
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|5
Despite the big win, Vaqueros are eliminated as they finish 5th on the first tiebreaker missing out on goal differential. Bobby Edet scored at least one for Vaqueros.
Premier Legends finish in last place.
Denton Diablos vs Inocentes FC
|Denton Diablos
|3
|Inocentes
|2
Adan Garcia and Charlie Booth scored the first two for Diablos and Hayden Partain got the Diablos winner in the 90th minute.
With the win, Diablos finished third and will face their counterparts Estudiantes on Wednesday. Inocentes finish 6th and miss the playoffs.
Irving FC vs Foro 360 PRO
|Irving FC
|4
|Foro 360 Pro
|7
Down 1-2 at halftime, Foro scores 6 goals in the 2nd half to win the game and the regular-season title.
Irving FC – who are moving up to the NPSL – finish 7th.
Final Standings
|POS
|TEAM
|PTS
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Foro 360 Pro
|13
|23
|19
|4
|2
|Denton Estudiantes
|13
|18
|14
|4
|3
|Denton Diablos
|13
|14
|11
|3
|4
|FC Harrington
|11
|15
|8
|7
|5
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|11
|11
|9
|2
|6
|Inocentes FC
|11
|14
|13
|1
|7
|Irving FC
|5
|10
|18
|-8
|8
|Premier Legends
|1
|10
|23
|-13
First tiebreaker = Goal Differential. Second tiebreaker = Goals For.
Foro 360 Pro wins the regular season on the second tiebreaker of 23 goals for.
The Roja League Invierno Playoffs
Semifinals – Wednesday, January 6th
|Matchup
|Time
|Location
|1) Foro 360 Pro
vs.
4) FC Harrington
|TBD
|Foro Sports Club, Dallas
|2) Estudiantes
vs.
3) Diablos
|7 pm
|Texas Woman’s U Soccer Field, Denton
Championship – Saturday, January 9th
|Semifinal Winners
|TBD
|TBD