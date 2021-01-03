Roja Invierno roundup – matchday seven, playoffs set

Matchday Seven of the Roja Invierno League is in the books so here’s your round-up of the action with final standings and playoff schedule.

Denton Estudiantes vs FC Harrington

Denton Estudiantes 0 FC Harrington 6 FINAL

Estudiantes, who had already clinched a playoff spot, got wrecked by FC Harrington who were in a must-win scenario.

FCH goals by Sebastian Mendez (3), Joseph Garcia (2), and Luis Zuazua. Mendez added two assists, Garcia and Zuazua one each.

The loss costs Estudiantes the regular-season title and they instead finish 2nd.

FC Harrington celebrates against Denton Estudiantes, January 2, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos)

Premier Legends vs Fort Worth Vaqueros

Premier Legends 2 Fort Worth Vaqueros 5 FINAL

Despite the big win, Vaqueros are eliminated as they finish 5th on the first tiebreaker missing out on goal differential. Bobby Edet scored at least one for Vaqueros.

Premier Legends finish in last place.

Denton Diablos vs Inocentes FC

Denton Diablos 3 Inocentes 2 FINAL

Adan Garcia and Charlie Booth scored the first two for Diablos and Hayden Partain got the Diablos winner in the 90th minute.

With the win, Diablos finished third and will face their counterparts Estudiantes on Wednesday. Inocentes finish 6th and miss the playoffs.

Irving FC vs Foro 360 PRO

Irving FC 4 Foro 360 Pro 7 FINAL

Down 1-2 at halftime, Foro scores 6 goals in the 2nd half to win the game and the regular-season title.

Irving FC – who are moving up to the NPSL – finish 7th.

Foro 360 Pro midfielder Arturo Rodriguez takes on the Irving FC defender in the second half of the Roja League matchup at Foro Sports Club. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Final Standings

POS TEAM PTS GF GA GD 1 Foro 360 Pro 13 23 19 4 2 Denton Estudiantes 13 18 14 4 3 Denton Diablos 13 14 11 3 4 FC Harrington 11 15 8 7 5 Fort Worth Vaqueros 11 11 9 2 6 Inocentes FC 11 14 13 1 7 Irving FC 5 10 18 -8 8 Premier Legends 1 10 23 -13

First tiebreaker = Goal Differential. Second tiebreaker = Goals For.

Foro 360 Pro wins the regular season on the second tiebreaker of 23 goals for.

The Roja League Invierno Playoffs

Semifinals – Wednesday, January 6th

Matchup Time Location 1) Foro 360 Pro

vs.

4) FC Harrington TBD Foro Sports Club, Dallas 2) Estudiantes

vs.

3) Diablos 7 pm Texas Woman’s U Soccer Field, Denton

Championship – Saturday, January 9th

Semifinal Winners TBD TBD

The Roja League Invierno Semifinals

🏆 1️⃣ Foro 360 PRO vs 4️⃣ FC Harrington TBD at Foro Sports Club



🏆 2️⃣ Estudiantes vs 3️⃣ Denton Diablos 7pm at Texas Woman's University Soccer Stadium pic.twitter.com/dfFvwZINJ6 — The Roja League (@LeagueRoja) January 3, 2021