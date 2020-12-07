Categories Roja League

Roja Invierno match photos: FC Harrington vs Premier Legends

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Roja Invierno match photos: FC Harrington vs Premier Legends

Our man Daniel McCullough was on hand for the Roja League action this weekend bringing us FC Harrington against Premier Legends. Enjoy the photos.

FC Harrington defender Sam Alvarado brings the ball down in the Roja League matchup against Premier Legends. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Premier Legends forward Reed Berry fights through two FC Harrington defenders in the Roja League match at Foro Sports Club. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
FC Harrington goalkeeper Carson Williams catches the ball and avoids the collision in the Roja League matchup against Premier Legends. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
FC Harrington midfielder Joseph Garcia sends a shot on goal in the Roja League matchup against Premier Legends. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Premier Legends goalkeeper Michael Collodi intercepts a corner kick in the Roja League match against FC Harrington. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Defender Sam Alvarado shoots in the Roja League matchup between FC Harrington and Premier Legends. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
FC Harrington defender Sam Alvarado chests the ball in the Roja League matchup against Premier Legends. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
FC Harrington midfielder Kevin Bonilla dribbles through two Premier Legends players in the Roja League matchup at Foro Sports Club. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
FC Harrington defender Sam Alvarado sends a ball into the box in the Roja League matchup against Premier Legends. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
FC Harrington midfielder Kevin Bonilla chips the ball in the first half of the Roja League match against Premier Legends. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

