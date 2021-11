They’ve done it again, the Thunderducks of Richland College. They have won their 4th straight National Title with a 2-0 win over the Herkimer Generals on Sunday. The Thunderducks became the first soccer program, men’s or women’s, in any division in NJCAA history, to win 4 National Championships in a row.

Lorenzo Boselli – who has 21 goals this season, 3rd most in NJCAA D3 – had both goals in the final.

The Richland Thunderducks pose with the trophy after winning their 4th straight D3 NJCAA National Championship.