On the strength of his hat trick – the youngest player to ever bag one in MLS history – Ricardo Pepi has been named MLS Player of the Week in MLS for week 15. Justin Che was also named to the MLS Team of the Week after getting his first career assist.

MLS Team of the Week for week 14 of 2021. (Courtesy MLS)