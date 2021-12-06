Ricardo Pepi and Jesus Ferreira nominated for US Soccer Young Player of the Year

US Soccer has announced their Player of the Year nominees for multiple awards with two of FC Dallas’ brightest young stars – Ricardo Pepi and Jesus Ferreira – being nominated for Young Player of the Year.

In addition, FC Dallas Academy products Weston McKennie and Kellyn Acosta were nominated for the Male Player of the Year.

Here are the US Soccer blurbs on Ferreira and Pepi.

Ricardo Pepi

Pepi made one of the most impressive USMNT debuts in recent memory at Honduras during September World Cup qualifying, sparking a second-half comeback victory with a hand in all four of the USMNT’s goals. He went on to play in the rest of the USA’s fall qualifying matches, adding a brace against Jamaica on Oct. 7 while winning Major League Soccer’s Young Player of the Year Award. US Soccer

Jesus Ferreira

Fellow FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira rebounded from a disappointing 2020 to come on strong this season, returning to the USMNT fold with a two-goal, three-assist performance against Trinidad and Tobago in January and as a leader during the U-23 USMNT’s Concacaf Olympic Qualifying Championship, before ending the year with appearances in both of the team’ November World Cup qualifying matches. US Soccer

While the award is about play with the US team, both young men had exceptional seasons with FC Dallas which, of course, is what gets them into the National Team picture. Pepi scored 13 goals to win the FCD Golden Boot, adding 3 assists, and Ferreira rebounded to his 2019 level with 8 goals and 9 assists.