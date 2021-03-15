Reynolds Makes his Roma debut

Bryan Reynolds made his AS Roma debut on Sunday, coming on as a 59th minute substitute against Parma.

Roma were down two goals at that point, one of which saw the hosts take advantage of the high wing back play that Reynolds would later be involved in.

The Giallorossi were stifled by Parma the whole match, who after snatching a ninth minute lead, had no plans of leaving much open space in the final third. As such Reynolds was restricted in his game and was unable to find the ball often.

The Fort Worth native played in the right wing back role of a 3-4-2-1 formation, often overlapping his counter part on the right wing, Barcelona product Carles Perez, as Roma attempted to force the ball down its right side.

Reynolds will not be able to follow up on his debut for his team’s Europa League round of 16 second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday. The former FC Dallas full back is not registered as part of the 25-player roster for the Europa League knockout phase.

Third Degree contributor Mister Kranks worked his usual magic with an all-touch video of Reynolds’ Serie A debut.