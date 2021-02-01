Reynolds completes transfer to AS Roma

Following the completion of his medical, the transfer for Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas to AS Roma is now complete. After we reported a week ago the player was signing with Roma, the medical and completion of the transfer paperwork were all that kept the transfer form being announced.

Reynolds will wear the number 19 at AS Roma.

“I love this game so much and I’m excited for my future,” said Reynolds (via FCD press release. “I grew up with FC Dallas and wouldn’t be where I am if I didn’t have the opportunity with the club. I’m going to fight and give everything to Roma like I did here. I would like to thank the fans and FC Dallas for their support. I’m just super excited for my future and I’m going to learn Italian as fast as possible.”

Reynolds was part of the FC Dallas Under-16 Academy team that won the 2015-16 U.S. Soccer Development Academy Championship. He’s also a former US U17 (played as a wing) and U18 (where he actually played some center back). He was recently called into US U23 camp but tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival and, after quarantine, departed to complete his Roma move.

Roma is owned by American billionaire Dan Friedkin who is also the owner of Gulf States Toyota Distributors, the Toyota that sponsors FC Dallas and Toyota Stadium. That prior relationship between Friedkin and the Hunts has likely been a factor in this Reynolds transfer process.

Full Name: Bryan Reynolds

Position: Defender

DOB: June 28, 2001 (19)

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Birthplace: Fort Worth, Texas

Height: 6-3

Weight: 170

Nationality: United States

Transaction: FC Dallas reaches agreement with A.S. Roma for defender Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds will join Roma for a six-month loan before completing a permanent transfer.

Bryan Reynolds is introduced by AS Roma as their newest player. Reynolds will wear the 19 jersey. (Courtesy AS Roma)