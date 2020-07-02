Revised 2020 USL League One format revealed

At long last, following several months of postponed matches, North Texas SC finally knows more about how their 2020 season will look, with the first announcement from USL League One concerning the revised 2020 season format.

The season has been shortened to 20 matches over 15 weeks, beginning the weekend of July 18, and the playoffs have been reduced to a single game between the top 2 teams in the standings at the end of the regular season.

Additionally, to minimize travel, each team has been assigned a regional rival – for North Texas it’s FC Tucson – against whom 4 games will be played, and one team has been omitted from each team’s schedule – in NTXSC’s case, Richmond Kickers.

North Texas will therefor play 4 total games against Tucson, 2 games against 7 of the 9 remaining teams, and one game each against two more teams for their 20 game season.

The regular season will conclude on Saturday, October 24, with the championship match taking place the week of October 31.

Following along with the changes announced for the USL Championship, each team will be allowed 5 substitutes during the 2020 season, usable at up to 3 intervals during play as well as half time.

The opening match for North Texas, in addition to the rest of the 2020 League One schedule, is expected in the coming days.

North Texas SC lifts the USL-1 Championship trophy following the USL League One Final won by North Texas SC, October 19, 2019.(@CMARCHO | Craig Macho / 3rd Degree)

Team Regional Rival Omitted Opponent Chattanooga Red Wolves SC South Georgia Tormenta FC FC Tucson Fort Lauderdale CF Orlando City B Union Omaha Forward Madison FC Union Omaha Orlando City B Greenville Triumph SC Richmond Kickers New England Revolution II New England Revolution II Toronto FC II Greenville Triumph SC North Texas SC FC Tucson Richmond Kickers Union Omaha Forward Madison FC Fort Lauderdale CF Orlando City B Fort Lauderdale CF Forward Madison FC Richmond Kickers Greenville Triumph SC North Texas SC South Georgia Tormenta FC Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Toronto FC II Toronto FC II New England Revolution II Greenville Triumph SC FC Tucson North Texas SC Chattanooga Red Wolves SC