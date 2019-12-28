Reports: Pablo Aranguiz new season long loan deal with U de Chile

Reports have started to come out of Chile of a new season-long loan deal for Pablo Aranguiz to U de Chile. Similarily to MLS, The Chilean league, the Campeonato, runs from February to December.
The first report comes from Canal del Futbol and says Aranguiz passed his [physical] exams and was spotted leaving U de Chile.
The 2nd report got more specific and came from Matias Medina at Redgol mentions Aranguiz showed up at U de Chile today to sign his contract. (I’m not sure if this is the primary source for the info.)
There’s even a quote. “Es uno de los equipos grandes y todo jugador anhela llegar a un club así, así es que me lo tomo con responsabilidad y profesionalismo”. ” Aranguiz said to the press. “La idea es ser un aporte, entregar un granito de arena y esperar que salga todo bien.”
This roughly translates to – “It’s one of the big teams and every player wants to get to a club like that, so I take it with responsibility and professionalism. The idea is to be a contribution, deliver a grain of sand, and hope that everything goes well.” The grain of sand must be lost in translation.
Certainly, I didn’t expect Aranguiz to return to FC Dallas in 2020. A new season-long loan should – pending some yet unknown MLS rule change – allow FC Dallas to write Aranguiz’s contract and international slot off their books for 2020. It also might open up his #10 jersey.
As of yet, there is no confirmation of the new loan from FC Dallas.
Aranguiz played for Unión Española after leaving FCD in 2019 and, prior to that, from 2015 to 2018.