Official: Jesse Gonzalez contract with MLS mutually terminated

The Athletic is reporting that Major League Soccer and Jesse Gonzalez have mutually agreed to the termination of the player’s contract.

Update (6:30 pm): now official.

Gonzalez was suspended by MLS back in June following a report made to Frisco Police Department alleging incidents of domestic abuse.

We do know that FC Dallas has been doing their due-diligence and scouting the keeper market. It’s now clear they will need to make a move in this next window for a starting level keeper to compete with new #1 Jimmy Maurer.

Gonzalez signed a new four-year contract with FC Dallas back in January of this year. He is now a free agent and can sign with any club outside MLS.