Report: How MLS and FC Dallas will finish the 2020 season

A few days ago, there was a report in The Athletic detailing the tentative plan MLS is going to use to restart play after the MLS is Back Tournament concludes on August 11th. While nothing is official, it’s worth passing along some details to FC Dallas fans.

We highly encourage you to go read the article for the complete details, however, it is a subscription service.

It’s important to remember that state and local government guidelines will dictate whether or not fans can attend MLS matches in 2020.

The Remaining FC Dallas Schedule in 2020.

Phase One – 6 games – Aug. 22 to Sept. 13.

Phase Two – 12 games – Sept. 16 to Nov. 8.

FC Dallas and Nashville have to make up 3 games each and will play each other 3 times to do so in a phase and at a time TBD.

FCD will only play Western Conference teams, other than Nashville.

Before you ask, the phases have to do with how the Canadian teams are going to play. Getting in and out of Canada is the issue. For details, see the article.

Postseason

12-day gap between season and playoffs fits FIFA window Nov. 9-17.

18 teams, 9 per conference, single elimination.

Start date Nov. 20.

MLS Cup Dec. 12.

MLS’ 25th season.