Reggie Cannon’s Easter Egg of Controversy

Last night, Buzz tweeted out a link of a podcast I was unfamiliar with suggesting it would be a good listen for anyone a fan of Reggie Cannon. He didn’t really say why but was assertive enough in his recommendation, I gave it a go.

What I got was a head rush of, “why had we not heard this before?” The answer to that is maybe coincidental, or maybe, intentional.

Right off the bat, why did I not know that USMNT vets, DaMarcus Beasley and Oguchi Onyewu, had a podcast? Probably because it’s simply called, “The Crack”, but name aside, this particular conversation was enlightening above and beyond the specific reason we’re here.

Setting that aside for a moment, the conversation between DaMarcus, Gooch, and Reggie about ambition, attitudes, and the realities of being a professional footballer was simply great. Lots of quality insight both obvious and to be found inside comments and between the lines.

I’ve only listened to this one episode, but my guess is there’s more good stuff for anyone hungry for the very niche content of American soccer players who’ve experienced life in Europe.

Now, about 13 minutes into the podcast I had to press stop/rewind because I had to confirm what I just heard. Reggie Cannon’s claim that the day after the now-infamous “boo’ing incident,” FC Dallas originally came to him with a pre-written apology for him to read.

This was a new element to this story we’d previously not heard or been told. What it did was apply an entirely new layer of controversy.

Since the start, the club’s poor handling of this matter has at best been puzzling and at worst, damning.

Putting Reggie in front of the post-game media (Zoom video) call was a terrible mistake. Reggie was hot, the team had just suffered an incredibly embarrassing loss at home, and because he’s essentially in a room by himself talking into a computer cam was asked to react to an inflammatory incident with little to no additional information or time to cool off. It was a PR101 failure of the highest order.

Subsequently, the club issued the most tepid statement about the incident that Reggie (in this same pod) rightfully equates to the “good people on both sides” language from another culturally notable incident. In retrospect, this new information about an “apology” shines a whole new light on how FC Dallas and the Hunt family initially wanted to handle this matter.

We know that Reggie did not (and should not have) apologize and the club later sent out a somewhat better statement, one that one is now tainted. That second press release said “We love and support Reggie Cannon…” does not feel as sincere knowing they had the audacity to recommend he attempt to repair the situation with the fanbase.

It’s not clear what happens from here on out. This was largely an issue in the past, Reggie has moved on and so had the club. But the decision to delay the release of this interview (whose decision was that? The pod hosts? Reggie?) as to not complicate or conflict with Reggie’s long-pending move to Europe has re-opened this wound and dumped some chili powder into it.

Additional thoughts:

This is just Reggie’s side of the story and Dan Hunt needs to present his side. Reggie’s claim is seriously damaging for a family with ties to US Soccer at large, and maybe more problematic – the NFL.

This incident had nothing directly to do with Reggie’s move to Europe (specifically Boavista). An unfortunate and inaccurate claim/assumption by many is that, because of the boo’ing, Reggie skipped town. False. FCD had signed Reggie to an extension in the previous months specifically to better set him and the club up for his sale. Reggie had been open to wanting to move to Europe. All of this is clear if you listen to the podcast, and already known for those who closely follow the team.

I do wish we’d known this back at the time it happened. The decision to delay/withhold this info is, in itself, awkward. Reggie was in a tough spot – (a) not wanting to mess up his pending profitable business transaction or (b) call out questionable actions by his employers (who obviously were tied to “a”). Maybe, ultimately Reggie hatched a genius plan: get the best of both results – his move was done and the delayed release of the claim would have its intended effect once he was safely in Portugal.