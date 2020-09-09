Reggie Cannon transfers to Boavista FC

FC Dallas has today confirmed the sale of Reggie Cannon to Portuguese side Boavista FC. The move to Portugal has been in progress for several weeks as the shared owners of Boavista and French club Lille OSC worked to acquire Cannon amid interest from Russia.

Cannon’s exit from Frisco has been in the works for 18 months with several bids from Belgium, Germany, and England failing to meet the team’s valuation.

𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 | FC Dallas has reached a transfer agreement with Boavista FC for Homegrown defender Reggie Cannon.



Reggie has embodied what it means to be a part of this club. For that, we say thank you. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 9, 2020

“This club has given me so many amazing memories,” said Cannon. “Going from the Academy to the First Team, it’s really one of the best experiences I could have ever imagined. I’m really excited for this opportunity. I thank Luchi Gonzalez, I thank the club, I thank the staff, Oscar Pareja for giving me that first chance to play – everyone who has given me the opportunity to get to the next level.”

Cannon joined FC Dallas from Solar as one of Luchi Gonzalez’s first recruits for the FC Dallas academy, and the pair would go on to win the USSDA National Championship together en route to Major League Soccer.

After a year at UCLA, Cannon signed as the club’s 18th Homegrown Player in December 2016. A frustrating rookie season saw Cannon register just one minute in MLS play as the youngster served as understudy to MLS All Star Hernan Grana.

Fans were introduced to Reggie Cannon in 2018 as he played in 38 of Dallas’ 39 games in all competitions. The only game missed was to make his debut for the US Men’s National Team. Cannon has since represented his country 11 times and made 75 appearances across all competitions for FCD.

Cannon departed for the city of Porto on Monday to undergo a medical and complete the move.

Boavista is traditionally one of the chasing pack of teams in Portugal’s Liga NOS behind the top-three of FC Porto, Sporting Lisbon, and Benfica. A league title in 2001/02 made the Panthers the first team outside of the big three to win a Portuguese championship in 55 years.

Famous for their black and white checkered jerseys, Boavista finished 12th last season. Their 2020/21 season opens against Nacional on September 19th.