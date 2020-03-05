Reggie Cannon re-signs with FC Dallas

FC Dallas’ US International right back Reggie Cannon, the one with the European ambitions, has signed a new four-year contract the club announced today. The deal kicks in for 2020 and runs through 2023 with an option for 2024.

While terms of the deal were not disclosed, right back is not a watershed position in MLS and thus doesn’t usually garner a large wage like Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira just signed. The deal is more likely to be near, or even below, the deal Ryan Hollingshead signed last year.

Reggie Cannon dribbles up-field against the Philadelphia Union on the opening day of the 2020 season in a 2-0 FC Dallas win, February 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

“We’re happy for Reggie,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “He means so much to our club and has a bright future ahead of him. As he continues to grow with FC Dallas and the U.S. Men’s National Team program, he has become one of the top young talents in MLS.”

While no one says it outright, for Cannon this deal is mostly about clearly his pathway for a move to Europe rather than a large pay raise. For Cannon, the money will come with his move, likely still this summer.

You see, Cannon has his eye on the World Cup in 2022 and knows he’s in a 4-way competition with three other players based in Europe: DeAndre Yedlin, Tyler Adams, and Sergiño Dest.

Listen to the subtext in this team produced video and you can hear Cannon talk about cementing what comes next rather than his future at FCD and how he’ll always be DTID no matter where his career heads.