Preseason takes FC Dallas to California and Florida

FC Dallas are going coast to coast in preparation for the 2020 MLS season, making a change from the usual week in Arizona for the Desert Diamond Cup.

Preseason begins in Frisco on Monday, January 20 – MLK Jr. Day – with medicals and fitness work. The Huntsmen host NTX Rayados at Toyota Soccer Center on Wednesday, January 29 for a first shakedown ahead of a week-long camp in Chula Vista, CA.

On the outskirts of San Diego, Chula Vista is home to the Olympic Training Center which is a popular preseason destination with its world class facilities. While in California, Luchi Gonzalez’s team will play the Vancouver Whitecaps on February 1 at the University of San Diego before making the short trip to Los Angeles and the Banc of California Stadium to face LAFC.

Back in DFW, FCD welcomes Austin Bold, who benefited from the loans of Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi in 2019. The Feb 9 game does not yet have a confirmed venue between Toyota Stadium or the Toyota Soccer Center. After that they go to San Antonio FC for the regular friendly between the two Toyota-sponsored teams.

Gonzalez takes the team to his home state for a short stint in Tampa. They’ll face Philadelphia in a dressed rehearsal for the season opener, ten days later, in Clearwater before finishing the preseason on February 22 at historic Al Lang Stadium for a game with Inter Miami in St. Petersburg.

2020 FC Dallas Preseason Matches Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (CT) Wed. Jan. 29 NTX Rayados AdvoCare Field 1 4:00PM California Sat. Feb. 1 at Vancouver Whitecaps University of San Diego 1:00PM Thurs. Feb. 6 at Los Angeles FC Banc of California Stadium 3:00PM Texas Sun. Feb. 9 Austin Bold TBD (Frisco) TBD Wed. Feb. 12 at San Antonio FC Toyota Field 7:30PM Florida Wed. Feb. 19 at Philadelphia Union Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex 11:00AM Sat. Feb. 22 at Inter Miami CF Al Lang Stadium 9:00AM