Pomykal undergoes hip surgery

Last week we broke the news that Paxton Pomykal would miss the remainder of the 2020 MLS season and FC Dallas has confirmed that the Homegrown playmaker underwent two procedures on a hip issue yesterday.

Earlier this week FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez shed some more light on the issue, clarifying that it was not related to the sports hernia that plagued Pomykal for much of the 2019 season.

“I won’t get into details but there’s something in there that potentially needs a procedure in his hip and no, there was no procedure done before prior,” said Gonzalez. “There was a hernia repair before which needed to be done in terms of the tissue and the tendons in the muscle, the abdominal wall, but this is different. This is in the hip area. This is more of a bone issue.”

Dr. John Christoforetti successfully performed an arthroscopic labral repair and correction of a cam impingement at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Allen.

Bummer, I'm hearing Paxton Pomykal is going to have surgery on his problem hip/core injury area and will likely miss the rest of 2020 season. #FCDallas #DTID#SomosFCD — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) August 29, 2020

The two issues are closely related as the cam impingement refers to a bone growth on the hip joint that reduces range of motion and grinds against the a layer of cartilage that protects the joint known as the labrum.

A hip with a healthy ball and socket joint vs a hip with a cam impingement. The bone growth is highlighted in green (Southern California Hip Institute)

Pomykal had mentioned in recent weeks that striking balls caused soreness, likely owing to the reduced range of motion from the impingement.

2012 MLS MVP Mike Magee underwent a similar procedure in 2014, missing 23 games for the Chicago Fire. Former Texas Ranger Alex Rodriguez also suffered femoroacetabular impingements with labrum damage to both hips in 2009 and 2012.

Pomykal’s anticipated recovery time is six months.

Pomykal enjoyed a strong 2019 season that saw him named as an MLS All-Star and earn his first cap for the US Men’s National Team. He was again called up to Gregg Berhalter’s January camp in California but remained inactive before departing early due to the hip and groin issues.

The procedure marks a fourth consecutive year of Paxton Pomykal going under the knife. A repair of the core muscle injury took place in October after FC Dallas’ exit from the MLS Cup Play-offs. The 20-year-old also underwent surgery in 2017 to repair a left meniscus tear, and had damaged tissue removed from his right meniscus a year later.