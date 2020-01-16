Picault late to arrive but eager to go

FC Dallas offseason signing Fafà Picault made his way to Dallas last night ahead of the start of team physicals on Friday.

It was an eventful day for the former Sparta Prague and St. Pauli winger, who had been expected to arrive at 4 PM per social media posts distributed by FC Dallas’ two supporters groups. Fans, like passangers, came and went. A mechanical delay meant that Picault didn’t touch down at DFW until after 8 PM. Despite the hectic travel day, the 28-year-old was ready to get going with preseason.

“I’m probably the most excited to get to practice and get to work. That’s what I’m here for. Obviously I’m ready to enjoy the city. I’m going to embrace it and the people, the club as well, but the main part is to get to the soccer and that’s what I can’t wait to do.” Fafà Picault

FC Dallas winger Fafà Picault speaks with FC Dallas team administrator Juan Gonzalez after arriving at DFW Airport on 1/15/20 (Dan Crooke)

The 2019 season brought some changes for Picault as Jim Curtain switched up his usual 4-2-3-1 for a 4-3-1-2 with Picault moving up as a second striker. While it helped the Union jump from 6th to 3rd in the Eastern Conference, it slashed Picault’s ten-goal 2018 in half. After a $300,000 move to fill a problem position for FC Dallas, Luchi Gonzalez’s system is a closer formation to the one Picault had excelled in.

“Last year obviously I kind of moved around and played a lot of places – which I’m versatile, I could play different spots – but it’s exciting to be here and play under Luchi’s system. The club and I have spoken about it about it, and different spots I could fit into. That’s what preseason is for. I’m here to work and I’m here to help the team go as far as we can.” Fafà Picault

Playing for an Eastern Conference side since moving to MLS from Europe in 2017, Picault hasn’t had much exposure to FC Dallas, and only an hour to draw from since Gonzalez took over as head coach. The second of his US Men’s National Team caps coincided with Reggie Cannon’s first US camp in October 2018, where the pair have stayed in regular contact since.

FC Dallas winger Fafà Picault holds an El Matador Scarf with FC Dallas fan Luis Dollar after arriving at DFW Airport on 1/15/20 (Dan Crooke)

Speaking to Picault, there was a clear excitement to get settled in the Metroplex. He reeled off a list of restaurants and neighborhoods seeking opinions on Latin food and barbecue. A New York-born, Miami-raised self-described foodie living up to the mantra ‘slow feet don’t eat’, with Texan and Luchi-ball aficianado sure to follow as preseason training begins on Monday.

“It’s nice soccer, I think it fits me. Obviously I’m gonna see and do everything that I can to fit in. Even elevate it more bring bring my style of game to it, and show them things they maybe even know that I had, but I’m excited about it. I’ve seen how they play. It’s quality football, so my job now is to come in and do what I do.” Fafà Picault