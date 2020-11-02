Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Picault and Ricaurte named to the MLS Team of the Week

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Picault and Ricaurte named to the MLS Team of the Week

FC Dallas’ Fafa Picault and Andres Ricaurte have been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 22. Both players were outstanding against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Picault had two goals and three assists but that was just the scoring stuff, as he was dynamic and aggressive going six for seven on dribbles against the Dynamo.

Ricaurte was also highly impressive playing as a deep-8 playmaker with 95 touches, 86% passing, 4 shots with 2 on goal, 3 key passes, drew 3 fouls, 2 tackles, 1 intercept, 1 block, 3 crosses, and 8 for 9 on long balls.

It’s both Picault and Ricaurte’s second Team of the Week appearance of the season. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *