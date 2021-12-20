Categories US National Teams

Pepi named US Soccer Young Male Player of the Year

by Dan Crooke

Ricardo Pepi’s breakout year added another highlight with the US Soccer Young Male Player of the Year Award.

A month after winning Major League Soccer’s young player award, El Tren beat out Valencia’s Yunus Musah in a vote of capped players, coaches, select media and former national team players, as well as a portion of the vote going to fans for the first time.

Pepi made his USMNT debut in the September window, recording a goal and two assists in Honduras. The Stars and Stripes knocked off Jamaica in Austin behind a Pepi brace, and the 18-year-old has featured in every national team game since.

Away from international duty, Pepi was MLS’ highest scoring American including a hat-trick against LA Galaxy – setting the record for youngest player in league history to score three in the process – and scored the winning penalty in the MLS All Star Game.

The El Paso native pulled in 60% of the vote, ahead of Musah (23%) and Venezia’s Gianluca Busio (11%).

Previous Winners

YearYoung Male Player of the Year
2021Ricardo Pepi
2020Gio Reyna
2019Sergiño Dest
2018Alex Mendez
2017Josh Sargent
2016Christian Pulisic
2015Matt Miazga
2014DeAndre Yedlin
2013Wil Trapp
2012Rubio Rubin
2011Brek Shea
2010Gale Agbossoumonde
2009Luis Gil
2008Sacha Kljestan
2007Michael Bradley 
2006Jozy Altidore
2005Benny Feilhaber
2004Eddie Johnson
2003Freddy Adu
2002Bobby Convey
2001DaMarcus Beasley
2000Landon Donovan
1999Ben Olsen
1998Josh Wolff

