Pepi named US Soccer Young Male Player of the Year

Ricardo Pepi’s breakout year added another highlight with the US Soccer Young Male Player of the Year Award.

A month after winning Major League Soccer’s young player award, El Tren beat out Valencia’s Yunus Musah in a vote of capped players, coaches, select media and former national team players, as well as a portion of the vote going to fans for the first time.

Pepi made his USMNT debut in the September window, recording a goal and two assists in Honduras. The Stars and Stripes knocked off Jamaica in Austin behind a Pepi brace, and the 18-year-old has featured in every national team game since.

Away from international duty, Pepi was MLS’ highest scoring American including a hat-trick against LA Galaxy – setting the record for youngest player in league history to score three in the process – and scored the winning penalty in the MLS All Star Game.

The El Paso native pulled in 60% of the vote, ahead of Musah (23%) and Venezia’s Gianluca Busio (11%).

Previous Winners

Year Young Male Player of the Year 2021 Ricardo Pepi 2020 Gio Reyna 2019 Sergiño Dest 2018 Alex Mendez 2017 Josh Sargent 2016 Christian Pulisic 2015 Matt Miazga 2014 DeAndre Yedlin 2013 Wil Trapp 2012 Rubio Rubin 2011 Brek Shea 2010 Gale Agbossoumonde 2009 Luis Gil 2008 Sacha Kljestan 2007 Michael Bradley 2006 Jozy Altidore 2005 Benny Feilhaber 2004 Eddie Johnson 2003 Freddy Adu 2002 Bobby Convey 2001 DaMarcus Beasley 2000 Landon Donovan 1999 Ben Olsen 1998 Josh Wolff