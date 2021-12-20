Pepi named US Soccer Young Male Player of the Year

Ricardo Pepi’s breakout year added another highlight with the US Soccer Young Male Player of the Year Award.
A month after winning Major League Soccer’s young player award, El Tren beat out Valencia’s Yunus Musah in a vote of capped players, coaches, select media and former national team players, as well as a portion of the vote going to fans for the first time.
Pepi made his USMNT debut in the September window, recording a goal and two assists in Honduras. The Stars and Stripes knocked off Jamaica in Austin behind a Pepi brace, and the 18-year-old has featured in every national team game since.
Away from international duty, Pepi was MLS’ highest scoring American including a hat-trick against LA Galaxy – setting the record for youngest player in league history to score three in the process – and scored the winning penalty in the MLS All Star Game.
The El Paso native pulled in 60% of the vote, ahead of Musah (23%) and Venezia’s Gianluca Busio (11%).
Previous Winners
|Year
|Young Male Player of the Year
|2021
|Ricardo Pepi
|2020
|Gio Reyna
|2019
|Sergiño Dest
|2018
|Alex Mendez
|2017
|Josh Sargent
|2016
|Christian Pulisic
|2015
|Matt Miazga
|2014
|DeAndre Yedlin
|2013
|Wil Trapp
|2012
|Rubio Rubin
|2011
|Brek Shea
|2010
|Gale Agbossoumonde
|2009
|Luis Gil
|2008
|Sacha Kljestan
|2007
|Michael Bradley
|2006
|Jozy Altidore
|2005
|Benny Feilhaber
|2004
|Eddie Johnson
|2003
|Freddy Adu
|2002
|Bobby Convey
|2001
|DaMarcus Beasley
|2000
|Landon Donovan
|1999
|Ben Olsen
|1998
|Josh Wolff