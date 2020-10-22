Paxton Pomykal ranked 5th in MLS 22 Under 22 for 2020

Major League Soccer continued their 22 Under 22 for 2020 today with the Top 10 and FC Dallas’ Paxton Pomykal was ranked 5th.

While Pomykal has missed most of 2020 with an injury he still remains one of the brightest young prospects in MLS.

It’s been a frustrating season for Pomykal, who has the talent to top this list, but was limited to just 150 minutes played due to injuries. The versatile midfielder still is among the brightest prospects in the league and will hope to get back on track in 2021 and win a spot on the US national team. MLS 22 Under 22

MLS 22 Under 22 for 2020, Top 10. (Courtesy MLS)

Three FC Dallas players appeared in the 22 Under 22 Part One which included players from 25 to 11: Tanner Tessmann, Bryan Reynolds, and Jesus Ferreira.