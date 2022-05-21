Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira called unto USMNT

FC Dallas forwards Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira have been called into US Men’s National Team camp by head coach Gregg Berhalter for the upcoming FIFA international window, May 30 through June 14.

The USMNT will play four matches in June.

Date Opponent Venue Time TV June 1 Morocco TQL Stadium (Cincinnati) 6:30 p.m. CT ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN June 5 Uruguay Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City 5 p.m. FOX, Univision and TUDN June 10 Grenada Q2 Stadium in Austin 10 p.m. ET ESPN+, UniMas, TUDN June 14 El Salvador at El Salvador TBD FS1, Univision, TUDN

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION

(CLUB/COUNTRY; CAPS/GOALS)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 7/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 29/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 16/0)



DEFENDERS (9): George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld/GER; 6/0), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 24/1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 8/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 23/3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes/FRA; 3/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 25/2), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 73/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 28/0)



MIDFIELDERS (8): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 51/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 27/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 7/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 31/9), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal/CAN; 6/1), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 16/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 31/0), Malik Tillman (Bayern Munich/GER; 0/0)



FORWARDS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 18/5), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 44/9), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 9/3), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 46/10), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 48/21), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 22/2), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor/TUR; 0/0)