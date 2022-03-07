NPSL Schedules for Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, and Irving FC

The 2022 NPSL schedules have dropped so I’m putting the three Dallas area teams in one post for you all.

Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, and Irving FC all kickoff 2022 Lone Star Conference play in May. Dallas City FC, apparently, remains on hiatus.

Austin United FC, Corinthians FC of San Antonio, Coyotes FC (Temple), FC Brownsville, Katy 1895 FC, Loredo Heat SC, and a new club, Lubbock Matadors, make up the rest of the Lone Star Conference.

So go out and support some local soccer.

Denton Diablos

The Diablos – your defending NPSL National Champions – are returning to UNC Soccer stadium in Denton as their home venue for 2022.

Date Time Opponent Venue Sat, May 7 7:30 pm vs Irving FC UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton Sat, May 14 7 pm @ Irving FC Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving Sat, May 21 7:30 pm vs Fort Worth Vaqueros UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton Tues, May 24 7:30 pm vs Coyotes FC UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton Sat, May 28 7:30 pm @ Corinthians SC Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, San Antoni Sat, June 4 7:30 pm @ Lubbock Matadors TBD, Lubbock Sat, June 11 7:30 pm vs Katy 1895 UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton Sat, June 18 7:30 pm @ Fort Worth Vaqueros Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium, Fort Worth Thur, June 23 7:30 pm vs Laredo Heat UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton Thur, June 30 6 pm @ Austin United Round Rock Multipurpose Sports Complex, Round Rock Sat, July 2 7:30 pm vs Lubbock Matadors UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton Wed, July 6 7:30 pm @ Coyotes FC Woodson Field, Temple

Fort Worth Vaqueros

Vaqueros are splitting their games between TCU’s Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium and the W.O. Barnes Stadium.

Date Time Opponent Venue SAT, MAY 7 7:30 pm @ Lubbock Matadors TBD, Lubbock SAT, MAY 14 7:30 pm vs Lubbock Matadors Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium, Fort Worth WED, MAY 18 7:30 pm vs Irving FC W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth SAT, MAY 21 7:30 pm @ Denton Diablos UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton THU, JUN 2 7:30 pm @ Corinthians SC Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, San Antonio SAT, JUN 4 7:15 pm @ FC Brownsville Brownsville Sports Park, Brownsville THU, JUN 9 7:30 pm vs Katy 1895 W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth TUE, JUN 14 7:30 pm @ Coyotes FC Woodson Field, Temple SAT, JUN 18 7:30 pm vs Denton Diablos Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium, Fort Worth SAT, JUN 25 7:30 pm vs Laredo Heat W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth SAT, JUL 2 7:30 pm vs Coyotes FC W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth WED, JUL 6 7 pm @ Irving FC Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving

Irving FC

Irving FC is playing their home games at Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, in Irving.

Date Time SAT, MAY 7 7:30 pm @ Denton Diablos UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton SAT, MAY 14 7 pm vs Denton Diablos Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving WED, MAY 18 7:30 pm @ Fort Worth Vaqueros W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth SAT, MAY 21 7 pm @ Austin United Round Rock Multipurpose Sports Complex, Round Rock THU, MAY 26 7 pm vs FC Brownsville Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving SAT, MAY 28 7 pm vs Lubbock Matadors Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving SAT, JUN 4 7 pm vs Corinthians SC Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving SAT, JUN 11 7:30 pm @ Coyotes FC Woodson Field, Temple SAT, JUN 18 7 pm @ Katy 1895 British International School of Houston, Katy SAT, JUN 25 7:30 pm @ Lubbock Matadors TBD, Lubbock WED, JUN 29 7 pm vs Coyotes FC Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving WED, JUL 6 7 pm vs Fort Worth Vaqueros Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving

Dallas City FC

Continues to be on hiatus it seems.