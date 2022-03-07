NPSL Schedules for Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, and Irving FC

The 2022 NPSL schedules have dropped so I’m putting the three Dallas area teams in one post for you all.
Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, and Irving FC all kickoff 2022 Lone Star Conference play in May. Dallas City FC, apparently, remains on hiatus.
Austin United FC, Corinthians FC of San Antonio, Coyotes FC (Temple), FC Brownsville, Katy 1895 FC, Loredo Heat SC, and a new club, Lubbock Matadors, make up the rest of the Lone Star Conference.
So go out and support some local soccer.
Denton Diablos
The Diablos – your defending NPSL National Champions – are returning to UNC Soccer stadium in Denton as their home venue for 2022.
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Sat, May 7
|7:30 pm
|vs Irving FC
|UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
|Sat, May 14
|7 pm
|@ Irving FC
|Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving
|Sat, May 21
|7:30 pm
|vs Fort Worth Vaqueros
|UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
|Tues, May 24
|7:30 pm
|vs Coyotes FC
|UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
|Sat, May 28
|7:30 pm
|@ Corinthians SC
|Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, San Antoni
|Sat, June 4
|7:30 pm
|@ Lubbock Matadors
|TBD, Lubbock
|Sat, June 11
|7:30 pm
|vs Katy 1895
|UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
|Sat, June 18
|7:30 pm
|@ Fort Worth Vaqueros
|Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium, Fort Worth
|Thur, June 23
|7:30 pm
|vs Laredo Heat
|UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
|Thur, June 30
|6 pm
|@ Austin United
|Round Rock Multipurpose Sports Complex, Round Rock
|Sat, July 2
|7:30 pm
|vs Lubbock Matadors
|UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
|Wed, July 6
|7:30 pm
|@ Coyotes FC
|Woodson Field, Temple
Fort Worth Vaqueros
Vaqueros are splitting their games between TCU’s Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium and the W.O. Barnes Stadium.
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|SAT, MAY 7
|7:30 pm
|@ Lubbock Matadors
|TBD, Lubbock
|SAT, MAY 14
|7:30 pm
|vs Lubbock Matadors
|Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium, Fort Worth
|WED, MAY 18
|7:30 pm
|vs Irving FC
|W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
|SAT, MAY 21
|7:30 pm
|@ Denton Diablos
|UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
|THU, JUN 2
|7:30 pm
|@ Corinthians SC
|Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, San Antonio
|SAT, JUN 4
|7:15 pm
|@ FC Brownsville
|Brownsville Sports Park, Brownsville
|THU, JUN 9
|7:30 pm
|vs Katy 1895
|W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
|TUE, JUN 14
|7:30 pm
|@ Coyotes FC
|Woodson Field, Temple
|SAT, JUN 18
|7:30 pm
|vs Denton Diablos
|Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium, Fort Worth
|SAT, JUN 25
|7:30 pm
|vs Laredo Heat
|W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
|SAT, JUL 2
|7:30 pm
|vs Coyotes FC
|W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
|WED, JUL 6
|7 pm
|@ Irving FC
|Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving
Irving FC
Irving FC is playing their home games at Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, in Irving.
|Date
|Time
|SAT, MAY 7
|7:30 pm
|@ Denton Diablos
|UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton
|SAT, MAY 14
|7 pm
|vs Denton Diablos
|Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving
|WED, MAY 18
|7:30 pm
|@ Fort Worth Vaqueros
|W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
|SAT, MAY 21
|7 pm
|@ Austin United
|Round Rock Multipurpose Sports Complex, Round Rock
|THU, MAY 26
|7 pm
|vs FC Brownsville
|Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving
|SAT, MAY 28
|7 pm
|vs Lubbock Matadors
|Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving
|SAT, JUN 4
|7 pm
|vs Corinthians SC
|Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving
|SAT, JUN 11
|7:30 pm
|@ Coyotes FC
|Woodson Field, Temple
|SAT, JUN 18
|7 pm
|@ Katy 1895
|British International School of Houston, Katy
|SAT, JUN 25
|7:30 pm
|@ Lubbock Matadors
|TBD, Lubbock
|WED, JUN 29
|7 pm
|vs Coyotes FC
|Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving
|WED, JUL 6
|7 pm
|vs Fort Worth Vaqueros
|Joe and Ralph Ellis Stadium, Irving
Dallas City FC
Continues to be on hiatus it seems.