NPSL schedules announced for Fort Worth Vaqueros, Denton Diablos, and Dallas City

The National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) has announced the schedule for local sides Fort Worth Vaqueros FC, Denton Diablos FC, and Dallas City FC for the 2020 season.

Note: These schedules could still be hypothetically affected by the Covid-19 virus pandemic.

The NPSL has been monitoring the COVID-19 (“coronavirus”) diligently. Considering recent events, the NPSL is temporarily suspending our West Region season for the remainder of March 2020 with a current plan to resume play on April 4th.



This is effective tonight at midnight local time. The situation is fluid, and the league is monitoring the situation daily. The NPSL will revisit the length of the suspension a week prior to April 4th. We will communicate any change in status of the 2020 season. NPSL Statement

All three teams are part of the South Region of the NPSL which doesn’t begin play until May. Vaqueros and Diablos remain in the Lone Star Conference but Dallas City has moved to the Heartland Conference for 2020.

The Lone Star Conference consists of seven teams: Vaqueros, Diablos, FC Brownsville, Laredo Heat SC, Coyotes FC, Midland-Odessa Sockers FC, and Austin United FC. Each team plays the others twice for a 12 game regular season schedule.

The Heartland Conference consists of five teams: Dallas City, Club Atletico Saint Louis, Demize NPSL, Little Rock Rangers, Ozark FC, and Tulsa Athletic. Each team will play all the others twice for a 10 game schedule.

Fort Worth Vaqueros FC Schedule

The Vaqueros play home games at Farrington Field in Fort Worth.

Date Opponent Venue Sat, May 9, 7 PM vs FC Brownsville Farrington Field, Fort Worth, TX Fri, May 15, 8:15 PM at Laredo Heat SC Texas A&M International University, Laredo, TX Sat, May 23, 7 PM at Denton Diablos FC UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton, TX Thur, May 28, 7 PM vs Coyotes FC Farrington Field, Fort Worth, TX Sat, May 30, 7 PM vs Laredo Heat SC Farrington Field, Fort Worth, TX Thur, June 4, 7 PM vs Midland-Odessa Sockers FC Farrington Field, Fort Worth, TX Sat, June 6, 7:15 PM at FC Brownsville Brownsville State Park, Brownsville, TX Thur, June 11, 8 PM at Coyotes FC Holy Trinity Catholic High School, Temple, TX Sat, June 13, 7 PM vs Austin United FC Farrington Field, Fort Worth, TX Sat, June 20, 7 PM vs Denton Diablos FC Farrington Field, Fort Worth, TX Thur, June 25, 7:30 PM at Midland-Odessa Sockers FC Grande Communications Stadium, Midland, TX Sat, June 27, 6:30 PM at Austin United FC Veterans Stadium, Del Valle, TX

Denton Diablos FC Schedule

The Diablos play their home games at UNT Soccer Stadium at the University of North Texas in Denton.

Date Opponent Venue Thur, May 14, 6:30 PM at Austin United FC Veterans Stadium, Del Valle, TX Sat, May 16, 8 PM at Coyotes FC Holy Trinity Catholic High School, Temple, TX Thur, May 21, 7 PM vs Austin United FC UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton, TX Sat, May 23, 7 PM vs Fort Worth Vaqueros UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton, TX Thur, ‘May 28, 7 PM vs FC Brownsville UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton, TX Sat, May 30, 7 PM vs Coyotes FC UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton, TX Sat, June 6, 7 PM vs Midland-Odessa Sockers FC UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton, TX Thur, June 11, 8:15 PM at Laredo Heat SC Texas A&M International University, Laredo, TX Sat, June 13, 7:15 PM at FC Brownsville Brownsville State Park, Brownsville, TX Sat, June 20, 7 PM at Fort Worth Vaqueros Farrington Field, Fort Worth, TX Sat, June 27, 7 PM vs Laredo Heat SC UNT Soccer Stadium, Denton, TX Thur, July 2, 7:30 PM at Midland-Odessa Sockers FC Grande Communications Stadium, Midland, TX

Dallas City FC Schedule

Dallas City plays their home games at McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch in McKinney.

Date Opponent Venue Sun, May 3, 2 PM at Tulsa Athletic Veterans Park, Tulsa, OK Sun, May 24, 7 PM vs Little Rock Rangers Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX Sat, May 30, 7 PM vs Club Atletico Saint Louis Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX Sat, June 6, 6:30 PM at Ozark FC Har-Ber High School, Springdale, AR Fri, June 12, 7:30 PM at Demize NPSL (DMZ) Lake Country Soccer Cooper Stadium Springfield, MO Sun, June 14, 2 PM at Club Atletico Saint Louis Forest Park, St. Louis, MO Sat, June 20, 7 PM vs Demize NPSL (DMZ) Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX Wed, June 24, 7 PM vs Ozark FC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX Fri, June 26, 7 PM at Little Rock Rangers War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, AR Thur, July 2, 7 PM vs Tulsa Athletic Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX