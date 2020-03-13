Categories Dallas City FC, Denton Diablos, Fort Worth Vaqueros, NPSL

NPSL schedules announced for Fort Worth Vaqueros, Denton Diablos, and Dallas City

by Buzz Carrick

The National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) has announced the schedule for local sides Fort Worth Vaqueros FC, Denton Diablos FC, and Dallas City FC for the 2020 season.

Note: These schedules could still be hypothetically affected by the Covid-19 virus pandemic.

The NPSL has been monitoring the COVID-19 (“coronavirus”) diligently. Considering recent events, the NPSL is temporarily suspending our West Region season for the remainder of March 2020 with a current plan to resume play on April 4th.

This is effective tonight at midnight local time. The situation is fluid, and the league is monitoring the situation daily. The NPSL will revisit the length of the suspension a week prior to April 4th. We will communicate any change in status of the 2020 season.

NPSL Statement

All three teams are part of the South Region of the NPSL which doesn’t begin play until May. Vaqueros and Diablos remain in the Lone Star Conference but Dallas City has moved to the Heartland Conference for 2020.

The Lone Star Conference consists of seven teams: Vaqueros, Diablos, FC Brownsville, Laredo Heat SC, Coyotes FC, Midland-Odessa Sockers FC, and Austin United FC. Each team plays the others twice for a 12 game regular season schedule.

The Heartland Conference consists of five teams: Dallas City, Club Atletico Saint Louis, Demize NPSL, Little Rock Rangers, Ozark FC, and Tulsa Athletic. Each team will play all the others twice for a 10 game schedule.

Fort Worth Vaqueros FC Schedule

The Vaqueros play home games at Farrington Field in Fort Worth.

DateOpponentVenue
Sat, May 9, 7 PMvs FC BrownsvilleFarrington Field, Fort Worth, TX
Fri, May 15, 8:15 PMat Laredo Heat SCTexas A&M International University, Laredo, TX
Sat, May 23, 7 PMat Denton Diablos FCUNT Soccer Stadium, Denton, TX
Thur, May 28, 7 PMvs Coyotes FCFarrington Field, Fort Worth, TX
Sat, May 30, 7 PMvs Laredo Heat SCFarrington Field, Fort Worth, TX
Thur, June 4, 7 PMvs Midland-Odessa Sockers FCFarrington Field, Fort Worth, TX
Sat, June 6, 7:15 PMat FC BrownsvilleBrownsville State Park, Brownsville, TX
Thur, June 11, 8 PMat Coyotes FCHoly Trinity Catholic High School, Temple, TX
Sat, June 13, 7 PMvs Austin United FCFarrington Field, Fort Worth, TX
Sat, June 20, 7 PMvs Denton Diablos FCFarrington Field, Fort Worth, TX
Thur, June 25, 7:30 PMat Midland-Odessa Sockers FCGrande Communications Stadium, Midland, TX
Sat, June 27, 6:30 PMat Austin United FCVeterans Stadium, Del Valle, TX

Denton Diablos FC Schedule

The Diablos play their home games at UNT Soccer Stadium at the University of North Texas in Denton.

DateOpponentVenue
Thur, May 14, 6:30 PMat Austin United FCVeterans Stadium, Del Valle, TX
Sat, May 16, 8 PMat Coyotes FCHoly Trinity Catholic High School, Temple, TX
Thur, May 21, 7 PMvs Austin United FCUNT Soccer Stadium, Denton, TX
Sat, May 23, 7 PMvs Fort Worth VaquerosUNT Soccer Stadium, Denton, TX
Thur, ‘May 28, 7 PMvs FC BrownsvilleUNT Soccer Stadium, Denton, TX
Sat, May 30, 7 PMvs Coyotes FCUNT Soccer Stadium, Denton, TX
Sat, June 6, 7 PMvs Midland-Odessa Sockers FCUNT Soccer Stadium, Denton, TX
Thur, June 11, 8:15 PMat Laredo Heat SCTexas A&M International University, Laredo, TX
Sat, June 13, 7:15 PMat FC BrownsvilleBrownsville State Park, Brownsville, TX
Sat, June 20, 7 PMat Fort Worth VaquerosFarrington Field, Fort Worth, TX
Sat, June 27, 7 PMvs Laredo Heat SCUNT Soccer Stadium, Denton, TX
Thur, July 2, 7:30 PMat Midland-Odessa Sockers FCGrande Communications Stadium, Midland, TX

Dallas City FC Schedule

Dallas City plays their home games at McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch in McKinney.

DateOpponentVenue
Sun, May 3, 2 PMat Tulsa Athletic Veterans Park, Tulsa, OK
Sun, May 24, 7 PMvs Little Rock RangersCraig Ranch, McKinney, TX
Sat, May 30, 7 PMvs Club Atletico Saint LouisCraig Ranch, McKinney, TX
Sat, June 6, 6:30 PMat Ozark FC Har-Ber High School, Springdale, AR
Fri, June 12, 7:30 PMat Demize NPSL (DMZ) Lake Country Soccer Cooper Stadium Springfield, MO
Sun, June 14, 2 PMat Club Atletico Saint Louis Forest Park, St. Louis, MO
Sat, June 20, 7 PMvs Demize NPSL (DMZ)Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX
Wed, June 24, 7 PMvs Ozark FCCraig Ranch, McKinney, TX
Fri, June 26, 7 PMat Little Rock Rangers War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, AR
Thur, July 2, 7 PMvs Tulsa AthleticCraig Ranch, McKinney, TX

