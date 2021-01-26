NPSL 2021 conference alignment for local teams

The NPSL has dropped the conference alignments for 2021 including all the local DFW teams in the South Region. The bulk of the DFW sides are in the Lone Star Conference with one team in the Heartland Conference.
Lone Star Conference
Austin United FC
Coyotes FC (Temple)
Denton Diablos
FC Brownsville
Fort Worth Vaqueros
Irving FC
Katy 1895
Laredo Heat
Sockers FC (Midland/Odessa)
No word on where Estudiantes, the Diablos’ other team, will play. Maybe a summer Roja League? That’d be cool.
Heartland Conference
Arkansas Wolves FC (Little Rock, AR)
Dallas City FC (McKinney)
Demize NPSL (Springfield, MO)
Ozark FC (Springdale, AR)
Tulsa Athletic