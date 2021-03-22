North Texas SC’s USL-1 schedule announced

USL League One has announced their schedules for 2021 including FC Dallas’ professional development side North Texas Soccer Club. NTXSC’s home opener on April 24th had already been announced as were two other road games on May 1 and May 22.

All 12 League One clubs play each other home and away, with the remaining six matches lined up primarily against regional rivals. The top six teams in the regular season will advance to the 2021 League One Playoffs.

2021 North Texas SC Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue Sat, April 24 7:30 PM Fort Lauderdale CF Globe Life Park Sat, May 1 6:00 PM Greenville Triumph SC Legacy Early College Sat, May 8 7:30 PM Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Globe Life Park Sun, May 16 6:00 PM Tormenta FC Globe Life Park Sat, May 22 (TBC) Toronto FC II Grande Sports World

(Casa Grande, AZ) Sat, May 29 7:30 PM Toronto FC II Globe Life Park Sun, June 13 6:00 PM Greenville Triumph SC Globe Life Park Sat, June 19 7:30 PM FC Tucson Globe Life Park Sat, June 26 6:00 PM New England Revolution II Gillette Stadium Sat, July 3 5:30 PM Richmond Kickers City Stadium Sat, July 10 8:00 PM Forward Madison FC Globe Life Park Sat, July 17 8:00 PM Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Globe Life Park Sat, July 31 7:00 PM Union Omaha Werner Park Sat, Aug 7 9:00 PM FC Tucson Kino North Stadium Sat, Aug 14 8:00 PM North Carolina FC Globe Life Park Tues, Aug 17 (TBC) Chattanooga Red Wolves SC CHI Memorial Stadium Sat, Aug 21 7:00 PM Forward Madison FC TBD Sat, Aug 28 7:00 PM Union Omaha Werner Park Sat, Sept 4 8:00 PM FC Tucson Globe Life Park Wed, Sept 8 (TBC) Chattanooga Red Wolves SC CHI Memorial Stadium Sat, Sept 11 7:00 PM Tormenta FC Erk Russell Park Sun, Sept 19 6:00 PM Union Omaha Globe Life Park Sun, Sept 26 (TBC) North Carolina FC WakeMed Soccer Park Sat, Oct 2 9:00 PM FC Tucson Kino North Stadium Sun, Oct 10 4:00 PM Richmond Kickers Globe Life Park Sun, Oct 17 (TBC) Fort Lauderdale CF Inter Miami CF Stadium Sat, Oct 23 7:30 PM New England Revolution II Globe Life Park Sat, Oct 30 7:30 PM Union Omaha Globe Life Park Home Games in Bold.

Schedule Notes

Six of the first eight games are at home – probably due to Texas’ Covid opening – so getting off to a hot start will be key for Eric Quill’s side. NTX plays defending champions Greenville Triumph twice in this first seven games.

NTX finishes with three of four at home too. So there’s a large number of games away during the hottest part of the year.

Bobby Hammond’s North Carolina FC comes to Texas on August 14th.

Regional play means NTXSC gets to face 2020 second-place finishers Union Omaha four times as well as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and FC Tucson. Why the Noogs are a regional team for NTX is a good question.

That season final against a really strong Union Omaha side could factor heavily depending on what the standings look like on the final day.

Home/Away Break Down

April – 1 Home, 0 Away

May – 3 Home, 2 Away

June – 2 Home, 1 Away

July – 2 Home, 2 Away

August – 1 Home, 4 Away

September – 2 Home, 3 Away

October – 3 Home, 2 Away

14 Home Games

14 Away Games

Eric Quill runs his side through spring training, March 2021. (Courtesy North Texas SC)