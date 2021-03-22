North Texas SC’s USL-1 schedule announced

USL League One has announced their schedules for 2021 including FC Dallas’ professional development side North Texas Soccer Club. NTXSC’s home opener on April 24th had already been announced as were two other road games on May 1 and May 22.
All 12 League One clubs play each other home and away, with the remaining six matches lined up primarily against regional rivals. The top six teams in the regular season will advance to the 2021 League One Playoffs.
2021 North Texas SC Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Sat, April 24
|7:30 PM
|Fort Lauderdale CF
|Globe Life Park
|Sat, May 1
|6:00 PM
|Greenville Triumph SC
|Legacy Early College
|Sat, May 8
|7:30 PM
|Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
|Globe Life Park
|Sun, May 16
|6:00 PM
|Tormenta FC
|Globe Life Park
|Sat, May 22
|(TBC)
|Toronto FC II
|Grande Sports World
(Casa Grande, AZ)
|Sat, May 29
|7:30 PM
|Toronto FC II
|Globe Life Park
|Sun, June 13
|6:00 PM
|Greenville Triumph SC
|Globe Life Park
|Sat, June 19
|7:30 PM
|FC Tucson
|Globe Life Park
|Sat, June 26
|6:00 PM
|New England Revolution II
|Gillette Stadium
|Sat, July 3
|5:30 PM
|Richmond Kickers
|City Stadium
|Sat, July 10
|8:00 PM
|Forward Madison FC
|Globe Life Park
|Sat, July 17
|8:00 PM
|Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
|Globe Life Park
|Sat, July 31
|7:00 PM
|Union Omaha
|Werner Park
|Sat, Aug 7
|9:00 PM
|FC Tucson
|Kino North Stadium
|Sat, Aug 14
|8:00 PM
|North Carolina FC
|Globe Life Park
|Tues, Aug 17
|(TBC)
|Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
|CHI Memorial Stadium
|Sat, Aug 21
|7:00 PM
|Forward Madison FC
|TBD
|Sat, Aug 28
|7:00 PM
|Union Omaha
|Werner Park
|Sat, Sept 4
|8:00 PM
|FC Tucson
|Globe Life Park
|Wed, Sept 8
|(TBC)
|Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
|CHI Memorial Stadium
|Sat, Sept 11
|7:00 PM
|Tormenta FC
|Erk Russell Park
|Sun, Sept 19
|6:00 PM
|Union Omaha
|Globe Life Park
|Sun, Sept 26
|(TBC)
|North Carolina FC
|WakeMed Soccer Park
|Sat, Oct 2
|9:00 PM
|FC Tucson
|Kino North Stadium
|Sun, Oct 10
|4:00 PM
|Richmond Kickers
|Globe Life Park
|Sun, Oct 17
|(TBC)
|Fort Lauderdale CF
|Inter Miami CF Stadium
|Sat, Oct 23
|7:30 PM
|New England Revolution II
|Globe Life Park
|Sat, Oct 30
|7:30 PM
|Union Omaha
|Globe Life Park
Schedule Notes
Six of the first eight games are at home – probably due to Texas’ Covid opening – so getting off to a hot start will be key for Eric Quill’s side. NTX plays defending champions Greenville Triumph twice in this first seven games.
NTX finishes with three of four at home too. So there’s a large number of games away during the hottest part of the year.
Bobby Hammond’s North Carolina FC comes to Texas on August 14th.
Regional play means NTXSC gets to face 2020 second-place finishers Union Omaha four times as well as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and FC Tucson. Why the Noogs are a regional team for NTX is a good question.
That season final against a really strong Union Omaha side could factor heavily depending on what the standings look like on the final day.
Home/Away Break Down
April – 1 Home, 0 Away
May – 3 Home, 2 Away
June – 2 Home, 1 Away
July – 2 Home, 2 Away
August – 1 Home, 4 Away
September – 2 Home, 3 Away
October – 3 Home, 2 Away
14 Home Games
14 Away Games