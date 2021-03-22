Categories North Texas SC, USL

North Texas SC’s USL-1 schedule announced

USL League One has announced their schedules for 2021 including FC Dallas’ professional development side North Texas Soccer Club. NTXSC’s home opener on April 24th had already been announced as were two other road games on May 1 and May 22.

All 12 League One clubs play each other home and away, with the remaining six matches lined up primarily against regional rivals. The top six teams in the regular season will advance to the 2021 League One Playoffs.

2021 North Texas SC Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Sat, April 247:30 PMFort Lauderdale CFGlobe Life Park
Sat, May 16:00 PMGreenville Triumph SCLegacy Early College
Sat, May 87:30 PMChattanooga Red Wolves SCGlobe Life Park
Sun, May 166:00 PMTormenta FCGlobe Life Park
Sat, May 22(TBC)Toronto FC IIGrande Sports World
(Casa Grande, AZ)
Sat, May 297:30 PMToronto FC IIGlobe Life Park
Sun, June 136:00 PMGreenville Triumph SCGlobe Life Park
Sat, June 197:30 PMFC TucsonGlobe Life Park
Sat, June 266:00 PMNew England Revolution IIGillette Stadium
Sat, July 35:30 PMRichmond KickersCity Stadium
Sat, July 108:00 PMForward Madison FCGlobe Life Park
Sat, July 178:00 PMChattanooga Red Wolves SCGlobe Life Park
Sat, July 317:00 PMUnion OmahaWerner Park
Sat, Aug 79:00 PMFC TucsonKino North Stadium
Sat, Aug 148:00 PMNorth Carolina FCGlobe Life Park
Tues, Aug 17(TBC)Chattanooga Red Wolves SCCHI Memorial Stadium
Sat, Aug 217:00 PMForward Madison FCTBD
Sat, Aug 287:00 PMUnion OmahaWerner Park
Sat, Sept 48:00 PMFC TucsonGlobe Life Park
Wed, Sept 8(TBC)Chattanooga Red Wolves SCCHI Memorial Stadium
Sat, Sept 117:00 PMTormenta FCErk Russell Park
Sun, Sept 196:00 PMUnion OmahaGlobe Life Park
Sun, Sept 26(TBC)North Carolina FCWakeMed Soccer Park
Sat, Oct 29:00 PMFC TucsonKino North Stadium
Sun, Oct 104:00 PMRichmond KickersGlobe Life Park
Sun, Oct 17(TBC)Fort Lauderdale CFInter Miami CF Stadium
Sat, Oct 237:30 PMNew England Revolution IIGlobe Life Park
Sat, Oct 307:30 PMUnion OmahaGlobe Life Park
Home Games in Bold.

Schedule Notes

Six of the first eight games are at home – probably due to Texas’ Covid opening – so getting off to a hot start will be key for Eric Quill’s side. NTX plays defending champions Greenville Triumph twice in this first seven games.

NTX finishes with three of four at home too. So there’s a large number of games away during the hottest part of the year.

Bobby Hammond’s North Carolina FC comes to Texas on August 14th.

Regional play means NTXSC gets to face 2020 second-place finishers Union Omaha four times as well as Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and FC Tucson. Why the Noogs are a regional team for NTX is a good question.

That season final against a really strong Union Omaha side could factor heavily depending on what the standings look like on the final day.

Home/Away Break Down

April – 1 Home, 0 Away
May – 3 Home, 2 Away
June – 2 Home, 1 Away
July – 2 Home, 2 Away
August – 1 Home, 4 Away
September – 2 Home, 3 Away
October – 3 Home, 2 Away

14 Home Games
14 Away Games

Quill Winter
Eric Quill runs his side through spring training, March 2021. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

