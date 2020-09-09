North Texas SC vs Forward Madison FC Rescheduled

North Texas SC has announced two changes to its 2020 regular-season schedule – A new date for NTX vs Forward Madison and a new kickoff time change for the October game against FLCF.

North Texas’ match against Forward Madison, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 30 at Hart Park in Milwaukee, WI will now be played on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7PM CT at the same location.



The kickoff time in North Texas SC’s match against Fort Lauderdale CF on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Globe Life Park has also been moved to 5:30 pm CT from the originally scheduled 7:30PM.