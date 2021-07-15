North Texas SC transfers two more players from FC Alverca

FC Alverca of the Portuguese 3rd division has announced the transfer of two more players two North Texas SC. In addition to Caiser Gomes, a center back who is doing quite well with NTXSC this year, FC Alverca has sent 19-year-old defender Lucas Gabriel and 19-year-old forward Gabriel Morais to Frisco.

All these moves seem at least partially facilitated by Dunkirck Sports (see below). Dunkirk Sports is an agency that represents both these new players, as well as current North Texas SC players Caiser Gomes, Alejandro, and Bernard Kamungo.

Atletas cedidos ao North Texas SChttps://t.co/XsQizKPDyS pic.twitter.com/mFlk7aI3ge — FC Alverca (@FCAlverca) July 12, 2021