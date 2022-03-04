North Texas SC signs trialist Pablo Torre

North Texas SC has announced the signing of forward Pablo Torre. As usual, financial terms were not disclosed. The 18-year-old Torre signed a two-year contract with an option for the 2024 season.

Torre was quite a handful in the limited time we’ve seen him and grabbed a couple of goals in the scrimmages. He must have made an impression as landing a two-year deal with an option is rare with NTX.

Torre, who is from McAllen, Texas, played for the Atlas Academy in nearby Mission and Valley View High School. Making this the second year in a row NTX has signed a player from high school.

“We’re delighted to add Pablo to our roster for the next two seasons,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “He’s another example of the young talent within this state and we believe he can improve even further in a professional environment. We believe he has a very high ceiling and we’re excited for what he can bring to our club now and in the future.”

Transaction: North Texas SC signs forward Pablo Torre to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract.

Name: Pablo Torre

Pronunciation: tore-eh

Position: Forward

DOB: March 2, 2004 (18)

Birthplace: McAllen, Texas

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 165

Nationality: United States

Last Club: Valley View High School

How Acquired: Acquired on March 4, 2022

Pablo Torre shoots on goal in North Texas SC training camp while Nighte Pickering looks on. (Courtesy United Sport Group L.L.C.)