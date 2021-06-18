North Texas SC signs Solar product

North Texas Soccer Club has today finalized the signing of Blaine Ferri. The Solar SC standout has been training with the FC Dallas affiliate for the past couple of weeks, and can now form part of Eric Quill’s plans.

Blaine Ferri – former Solar SC, Furth, FLCF, & USYNT mid – is in North Texas camp. pic.twitter.com/VsMOcHiofz — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) June 10, 2021

The 20-year-old left Solar for German club Greuther Fürth, joining the Shamrock’s U-19s before graduating to the second team in the Bavarian Regionalliga. After recording two assists in 19 consecutive appearances in 2019, Ferri and three other American players were suspended and later released by Greuther Fürth.

Southlake native Ferri represented the United States at every age group up to the U-20s, featuring in all five games at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup and breaking a 2-2 deadlock in that year’s Concacaf U-17 Championship final against Mexico as the Stars & Stripes would go on to win 4-3.

Ferri’s European adventure concluded as he arrived in South Florida in early 2020, signing with Fort Lauderdale CF. Ferri made 12 starts in the central midfield for the Inter Miami development side, including two appearances against his new club.