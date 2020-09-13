North Texas SC signs SMU midfielder Hernandez

North Texas Soccer Club today announced the signing of SMU midfielder Nicky Hernandez. Hernandez would have been a senior this season on the Hilltop and was thought to be an early-round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

Somewhat surprisingly, Hernandez jumped right into the starting lineup at FC Tucson on the same day his signing was announced. Hernandez will wear the number 15.

A little North Texas SC news, I'm hearing SMU's Nicky Hernandez may be joining the club.



He's a deep 8. Good passer. Former Dallas Texans captain. 5'11" 160 lbs. Sr. — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) September 9, 2020

Hernandez is a product of the Dallas Texans youth club and has played for Texas Unites in USL-2 and Denton Diablos in NPSL.

Hernandez, 21, joins the club through the remainder of the 2020 season with a club option for the 2021 season. He played three seasons at Southern Methodist University, appearing in 48 matches and recording eight goals and nine assists.

Name: Nicky Hernandez

Full name: Dominick Gilbert Hernandez

Position: Midfielder

DOB: September 21, 1998 (21)

Hometown: Duncanville, Texas

Height: 5-11

Weight: 160

Nationality: United States

Last Club: SMU

How Acquired: Signed on Sep. 12, 2020