North Texas SC signs Rio Ramirez from Fort Worth Vaqueros

North Texas Soccer has announced the signing of defender Rio Ramirez from Fort Worth Vaqueros (NPSL) and the Mesquite Outlaws (MASL). Ramirez, 23, joins the club on a one-year contract for the 2021 season.

Ramirez – who is from Arlington, Texas – was discovered by the Vaqueros at an open tryout. He played three years for the Fort Worth Vaqueros and one season for the Mesquite Outlaws and quickly won the hearts of the fans for his warm personality, tireless work rate on the field, and community relations efforts.

Ramirez is an attacking right back with good pace and solid defensive skills. He’s been a standout for the Vaqueros every season since joining the club.

“Seeing the news today on Twitter that Rio signed with North Texas made me feel like a proud father,” Former Vaqueros General Manager Tobias Lopez said. “He’s a tremendous young man that has reached the next level because of his natural soccer skills combined with dedication and selflessness. I have no doubt that North Texas supporters will fall in love with him immediately.”

Name: Rio Ramirez

Position: Defender

DOB: Feb. 6, 1998

Birthplace: Arlington, Texas

Height: 6-0

Weight: 160

Nationality: United States

Last Club: Fort Worth Vaqueros & Mesquite Outlaws

How Acquired: Signed on April 22, 2021

Rio Ramirez turns away from a defender in the Fort Worth Vaqueros game against Tyler FC, May 11, 2019. (Hannah Reinmiller, Fort Worth Vaqueros)