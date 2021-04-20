North Texas SC signs Rickson Van Hees on loan

North Texas Soccer Club has announced the signing of defender Rickson Van Hees on loan from NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch second division. Van Hees, 18, joins the club on a one-year contract with an option for the 2022 season.
Born in Glendale, Arizona to a Dutch father and Mexican mother, Van Hees signed with Nijmegen as a 16-year-old and played 46 times for the club’s youth teams. In 2019, he made three appearances for the U-17 U.S. Men’s National Team coached by Raphael Wicky.
Name: Rickson Van Hees
Position: Defender
DOB: June 21, 2002
Birthplace: Glendale, Arizona
Height: 5-8
Weight: 160
Nationality: United States
Last Club: NEC Nijmegen
How Acquired: Signed on loan on April 20, 2021