North Texas SC signs Mikey Maldonado

North Texas Soccer Club has again signed a player from their January open tryout, Michael Maldonado. “Mikey” – a defender – played for San Antonio Surf Soccer Club and was one of four players invited from the open tryout to NTX spring camp.
Maldonado, 22, signs with North Texas SC on a one-year contract with an option for the 2022 season.
Maldonado is the second player to sign with the club from this year’s tryout after Bernard Kamungo. Hard to call that January tryout anything but a smashing success at this point.
Maldonado has been assigned the number 15, based on the pictures.
Name: Michael “Mikey” Maldonado
Position: Defender
DOB: July 2, 1998
Birthplace: San Antonio, Texas
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Height: 5-9
Weight: 160
Nationality: United States
Last Club: San Antonio Surf Soccer Club
How Acquired: Signed on March 26, 2021