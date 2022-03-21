North Texas SC signs Luis Miguel

North Texas SC has announced the signing of winger Luis Miguel Cardoso Santos (commonly Luis Miguel or Luiz Miguel based on my googling) on loan from FC Alverca. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cardoso, who is 19, joins North Texas SC on a season-long loan. Luis Miguel is the 5th player to come on loan from FC Alverca in the last two years.

The other loanees from Alverca were Lucão, Caiser Gomes, Gabriel de Morais, and Tomás Lacerda.

Transaction: North Texas SC signs winger Luiz Miguel Cardoso Santos to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract.

Name: Luis Miguel Cardoso Santos

Luis Miguel Cardoso Santos Pronunciation: lu-is Mee-gel CAR-DOH-SOH SAN-toes

lu-is Mee-gel CAR-DOH-SOH SAN-toes Position: Winger

Winger DOB: April 20, 2002 (19)

April 20, 2002 (19) Birthplace: Salvador Bahia, Brazil

Salvador Bahia, Brazil Height: 5’9”

5’9” Weight: 155

155 Nationality: Brazil

Brazil Last Club: FC Alverca

FC Alverca How Acquired: Acquired on March 21, 2022