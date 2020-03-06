North Texas SC signs Lamar Batista from LAFC

North Texas Soccer Club has announced the signing of center back Lamar Batista from Los Angeles FC. The move was teased earlier today via pics from NTXSC training that showed Basista wearing a number on his NTX training gear.

Los Toritos have been looking for an additional center back over the last few weeks to help fill out their squad for 2020.

Lamar Batista. (Courtesy LAFC)

Batista signed a one-year contract with an option for the 2021 season.

Batista, 21, featured in 18 League One games last season while on loan with FC Tucson from Los Angeles FC. He has also played with Portland Timbers 2 and Phoenix Rising FC.

In 2017, Batista was ranked No. 8 on USL’s 20 Under 20 list while playing for Portland and also featured in a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match with the Timbers’ first team. Before joining Portland, Batista played one season at UCSB where he was named to the 2016 Big West All-Freshmen team.

I’m extremely excited about the signing of Lamar Batista!! Lamar is a player who has such great talent for the game of soccer. We are looking forward to developing Lamar within NTSC & FC Dallas. Welcome to the fam Lamar!!! — Eric Quill (@quillyo15) March 7, 2020

Name: Lamar Batista

Pronunciation: Luh-mar Buh-tee-stuh

Position: Defender

DOB: March 7, 1998 (21)

Birthplace: Waco, Texas

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Height: 6-6

Weight: 175

Nationality: United States

Last Club: Los Angeles FC

How Acquired: Signed on March 6, 2020