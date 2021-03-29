North Texas SC signs FC Dallas SuperDraft pick Thibaut Jacquel

North Texas Soccer Club has today announced the signing of FC Dallas’ 3rd round 2021 SuperDraft pick, forward Thibaut Jacquel. Jacquell, 24, signed a one-year contract with an option for the 2022 season.

Jacquel – who is from France – trained in the FC Metz youth system before moving to the United States to play for Campbell University. In two full seasons with the Camels, Jacquel scored 22 goals and added 13 assists in 36 starts. In 2019, he led the nation with 18 goals from 21 games.

Jacquel was named to the 2010-2019 Big South Conference Men’s Soccer All-Decade Team which is a truly remarkable honor. He also earned 2019 3rd-team All-America and Big South Conference attacking player of the year.

Jacquel will wear the number 22 with NTXSC.

Name: Thibaut Jacquel

Pronunciation: Tee-boh Xhack-ell

Position: Forward

DOB: March 13, 1997 (24)

Birthplace: Saverne, France

Hometown: Sarrebourg, France

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175

Nationality: France

Last Club: Campbell University

A little taste of what Thibaut can bring to the table 🚀 pic.twitter.com/sXSIMoufpG — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) March 29, 2021

