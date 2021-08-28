North Texas SC signs Devin Benton

North Texas SC has signed defender Devin “DJ” Benton for the remainder of the 2021 season with a club option for the 2022 season.

The 21-year-old Benton was born in Birmingham, Ala., and spent time in the Atlanta United and Houston Dynamo FC academies before playing collegiate soccer at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Name: Devin Benton

Position: Defender

DOB: November 18, 1999 (21)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 160

Nationality: United States

Last Club: University of Alabama at Birmingham

How Acquired: Signed on Aug. 27, 2021

Devin Benton. (Courtesy UAB)