North Texas SC signs Chase Niece

North Texas SC has signed defender Chase Niece to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract. Niece, 23, joins North Texas SC on a one-year contract with an option for the 2023 season.

Niece, primarily a center back, was drafted in the third round, 66th overall, in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas.

Niece played in 63 games for Saint Louis leading the team defensively to a 16-1-4 record, an undefeated regular season, an Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament titles, and an NCAA quarterfinal appearance.

Niece played for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Academy in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.

3rd Degree’s Take

In training with FC Dallas, Niece showed a lot of versatility playing in all four positions along the backline. This is the kind of pick that’s a great fit for North Texas SC. If he progresses, Niece could become a nice defensive depth piece for FC Dallas as he’s already showing usefulness in multiple positions.

Chase Niece takes part in FC Dallas spring camp, 2022. (Dan Crooke, 3rd Degree)

Name: Chase Niece

Pronunciation: Neece

Position: Defender

DOB: Oct. 28, 1998 (23)

Birthplace: St. Louis, Missouri

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 180

Nationality: United States

Last Club: Saint Louis University

How Acquired: Acquired on Feb. 17