North Texas SC runs over Fort Lauderdale

North Texas Soccer Club speedster notched two goals and an assist to lead Los Torolitos to a 3-0 win over Jason Kreis’ Fort Lauderdale CF side. 2019 USL-1 MVP Arturo Rodriguez scored his first goal since returning from loan.

FC Dallas center back Nkosi Burgess made his NTX debut. Covid protocols have been preventing Burgess from moving back and forth between the MLS and USL sides, so FCD seems to have taken the step of having Burgess isolate enough to play for NTXSC.

Thomas Roberts continued his run with North Texas as well.

89' – Ronaldo does it again!!! We now lead 3-0!! 🔥⚽️⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/g8pyvVZKud — 🏆 – North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) October 4, 2020