North Texas SC roster primer 2022

The North Texas SC season kicks off March 26th so with just one scrimmage left on the schedule against the FCD U19s it seems a good time to break down the team’s roster and let you know a little about all their players.

NTXSC in 2022 will be a mix of FC Dallas players coming down, players signed directly to the NTX roster, college-age players on amateur deals, and more Academy players coming up than in the past. You can find the most updated version of the North Texas depth chart here.

Let’s start with the likely FCD players to see action in MLS Next Pro in 2022.

FC Dallas Players Coming Down

FCD Number Name Notes 13 Antonio Carrera I would expect him to start every game with NTX unless Maurer or Paes is injured and FCD needs Carrera on the bench. 14 Beni Redžic With Franco Jara’s return to health and Alan Velasco’s arrival, Redzic may be in need of PT. Frankly having missed most of 2021 injured he could use a lot of PT. 15 Isaiah Parker Generation Adidas left back. Big upside. Farfan is playing well and Parker needs PT. 25 Collin Smith A long-term project converting to right back he will probably spend all of 2022 with NTX. He just turned 18, patience is the key. 80 Nicky Hernandez With his injury setbacks, Hernandez needs to rebuild his game. Should see a lot of NTX time when he gets back I would think.

Collin Smith drives across the endline in North Texas SC’s preseason matchup against the University of Tulsa. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Players Signed Directly By North Texas

Professionally contracted players. Some perhaps more semi-pro than full-pro.

NTX Number Name Notes 4 Paul Amedume Right CB. 18 years old. Big, strong presence. On loan from Pacific FC. 5 Chase Niece FCD’s 66th overall pick and the only 3rd rounder to sign with NTX. CB from Saint Louis U. Can play either side and even out wide if needed. 6 Tomás Lacerda Newer signing. Played as a linking 8 in the scrimmage. On Loan from FC Alverca. 7 Bernard Kamungo A 9 or wing with lots of upside. Last year’s revelation of the NTX season. 8 Blaine Ferri Former US Youth Int. Linking or Holding mid. Basically made the FCD squad this spring but under contract to NTX for now. Effectively Paxton’s backup. 10 Hope Kodzo Avayevu Exciting young mid or forward discovered at the Dallas Cup. Big upside but a lot to learn tactically. 11 Andre Costa “Luque.” Left wing or attacking mid. Former US YNT has been playing in Spain. Born in Brazil. 12 Blake Pope Former right wing being converted to right back. Smooth ball style. 18 Derek Waldeck NTXSC’s captain, LB, 6, or 8. Fantastic leader. 22 Pablo Torre Striker, 2004, from Mcallen, Texas. He has an edge about him. — Felipe Carneiro Former Sao Paulo U-20 GK. — José Mulato Loan from Deportivo Cali for 2022. Bayern Munich is somehow involved as well. Forward.

Blaine Ferri dribbles into the box in North Texas SC’s preseason matchup against the University of Tulsa. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

As of the scrimmage against Dynamo Dos, none of the Academy players has been given a jersey number.

Potential Amateur Contract

Non-Academy players who might play for NTX without a paid contract.

Seth Wilson Former FCD U19 keeper. 2002. Still college eligible it turns out. He’s been in NTX camp and is currently looking into college options but will potentially be around NTX this season. NTX rostered back in 2019.

Seth Wilson, FC Dallas’ U19 goalkeeper, in action against the LA Galaxy in the 2019 DA Winter Cup at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, December 7, 2019.

Amateur Roster Players for North Texas SC

I’m starting this list with the Academy players who are in NTX camp right this minute and played in the Dynamo Dos scrimmage.

Names Notes Jared Aguilar 2005, Holding mid. FCD U17. Adrian Anguiano 2005, Center back. FCD U19, playing up. Recently returned from the ACL/MCL double injury. Will Baker 2004, left center back. FCD U19. Santiago Ferreira Linking mid. Jesus’ brother. 2004. Started the Dynamo Dos scrimmage. FCD U19. Jordan Jones 2005, linking mid. FCD U19, playing up. Nolan Norris 2005. Left back. FCD U17 captain. Can 6 in a pinch. Anthony Ramirez Winger, 8/10. 2005. Mexico U18/U17. FCD U17. Tarik Scott Winger/striker. 2005. NTX rostered in 2021. FCD U19 playing up.

Potential Academy Players We Might See This Season

This list isn’t by any means definitive. It’s mostly guys I know that have at least been in NTX training this spring, a few made it up to FCD training.

Name Notes Julian Eyestone 2006, GK. FCD U17 and U19, currently rehabbing. 6’6” Diego Hernandez Holding or linking mid. Recovering from a car accident but is back training/playing. The current best player in the Academy IMO (not the same as the biggest upside). FCD U19 playing up. Played 1 minute for NTX back in 2020. Kevin Kelley 2005, dynamic, slashing winger. FCD U17. Kris Kelley Dynamic, slashing winger. 2006. FCD U17. NTX rostered in 2021. Malachi Molina 2006, winger or outside back. FCD U17. Nighte Pickering 2005, F/W. Fox in the Box 9. FCD U19, playing up. Signed with an agent. Slade Starnes CB. 2003. Furman commit. FCD camp invite in spring. FCD U19. Jared Salazar 2006, attacking mid. FCD U17. Lefty. Ale Urzua Linking mid, FCD camp invite 2022. 2006 a U17. Currently rehabbing.

Diego Hernandez takes on Rio Grande Valley, December 11, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, 3rd Degree)