Categories North Texas SC, USL

North Texas SC Roster Premier

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on North Texas SC Roster Premier

North Texas Soccer Club kicks off its season this weekend against Fort Lauderdale CF at Globe Life Park in Arlington at 7:30 pm. There’s been a fair amount of turnover on the NTXSC roster with just five players returning. SO it seems a quick roster primer might be in order.

Returning North Texas Players

With David Rodriguez out on loan, there are only five players NTX returning from 2020.

No.NameNotes
27Alisson2nd season player, holding mid or fill in center back. Leader.
6Imanol AlmaguerVersatile outside back or linking mid from the FCD Academy. 2nd season.
28Alex Bruce2nd season forward with pro experience. Origionally from Coach Eric Quill’s Houstn Texans.  Struggeled to stay healthy in 2019.
14Gibran Rayo2nd year player out of the Academy, midfielder or winger.
18Derek WaldeckSmart soccer left back, formally holding mid. Leader. Most improved in 2020 but lacks athleticism and pace.

New Signings

No.NameNotes
10Hope Kodzo AvayevuGhanian player spotted at the 2019 Dallas Cup, invited to train with NTX and FCD for about 6 months.  Returned for 2021 to sign with the club after turning 18. 
88KazuJapanese/Brazilian left back. Picked up an injury in preseason.
4Caiser GomesGuinea center back on loan from FC Alverca.
22Thibaut JacquelFrench striker by way of Campbell. “The Jackel” has a real nose for goal.
7Bernard KamungoTanzania winger signed from Abilene High School’s varsity soccer team after an open tryout.
15Mikey MaldonadoVersatile defender or holding mid from San Antonio.  Out of San Antonio Surf Soccer Club. Signed after discovery in the club’s open tryout.
2Juan ParraColombian center back on loan from Independiente Medellín. 
24Rio RamirezRight back from Alrington signed from Fort Worth Vaqueros.
40Richard SanchezThe former FC Dallas Homegrown – 6th in club history – who signed with NTX after Sporting KC didn’t keep him this winter.
1Colin ShutlerHighest keeper taken in the MLS SUperDraft, 48th overall, out of Virginia. Was expected to be the starter until Sanchez signed this week.
21Rickson Van HeesFormer US U17 of Dutch/Meican descent.  Comes to NTX from NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch second division..
11AlejandroMexican/Brazilian winger of high potential and hype.

FC Dallas Players Who Might Come Down

No.NameNotes
37Beni RedzicThe newest FC Dallas homegrown. Left winger. He should see a lot of NTX time in 2021 as he’s not officially on the FCD roster that we know of.
29Nkosi TafariWith the 3-4-3 he’ll be with the first team. But could use some PT at NTX.
?Kalil ElMedkharFCD’s newest college homegrown. He’s making FCD benches but at some point might need some PT too.
8?Nicky HernandezFCD’s number 1 pick after playing a handful of games with NTX last year.  Was not in the game day roster opening weekend.
26Eddie MunjomaMade great strides with the cup of coffee he got with NTX last year. A few games to start the year might not hurt.

Academy Players Expected

These are the FCD Academy players I think we’re most likely to see.

48Matthew CorcoranU15 holding mid, often plays with U17s. The only Academy player listed on the USL roster so far.
13Antonio CarreraU17 keeper who spent most of the spring camp with FC Dallas or NTX. I expected him to spend the season with NTX until Sanchez signed.
20Grady EastonU19 center back who made a couple of starts for NTX last year. Often appears in FCD and NTX training. 
36Diego HernandezU17 central mid who made his NTX debut last year, even if it was only for 1 minute.
?Collin SmithU19 winger who played a fair amount for NTX last year. He’s being tried at right back and spent most of the spring with FC Dallas and NTX.

But there could be a whole bunch more: Josh Ramsey (’02 CB), Riley O’Donnell (’02 W), Julian Eyestone (’06 GK),  Jose Guitierrez (’04 F/M), Jordan Jones (’05 M), Antony Ramirez (’05 W/M), Tarik Scott (05 W/M), Ty Reynolds (’04 RB), Kristian Kelley (’06 F/W).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *