North Texas SC Roster Premier

North Texas Soccer Club kicks off its season this weekend against Fort Lauderdale CF at Globe Life Park in Arlington at 7:30 pm. There’s been a fair amount of turnover on the NTXSC roster with just five players returning. SO it seems a quick roster primer might be in order.

Returning North Texas Players

With David Rodriguez out on loan, there are only five players NTX returning from 2020.

No. Name Notes 27 Alisson 2nd season player, holding mid or fill in center back. Leader. 6 Imanol Almaguer Versatile outside back or linking mid from the FCD Academy. 2nd season. 28 Alex Bruce 2nd season forward with pro experience. Origionally from Coach Eric Quill’s Houstn Texans. Struggeled to stay healthy in 2019. 14 Gibran Rayo 2nd year player out of the Academy, midfielder or winger. 18 Derek Waldeck Smart soccer left back, formally holding mid. Leader. Most improved in 2020 but lacks athleticism and pace.

New Signings

No. Name Notes 10 Hope Kodzo Avayevu Ghanian player spotted at the 2019 Dallas Cup, invited to train with NTX and FCD for about 6 months. Returned for 2021 to sign with the club after turning 18. 88 Kazu Japanese/Brazilian left back. Picked up an injury in preseason. 4 Caiser Gomes Guinea center back on loan from FC Alverca. 22 Thibaut Jacquel French striker by way of Campbell. “The Jackel” has a real nose for goal. 7 Bernard Kamungo Tanzania winger signed from Abilene High School’s varsity soccer team after an open tryout. 15 Mikey Maldonado Versatile defender or holding mid from San Antonio. Out of San Antonio Surf Soccer Club. Signed after discovery in the club’s open tryout. 2 Juan Parra Colombian center back on loan from Independiente Medellín. 24 Rio Ramirez Right back from Alrington signed from Fort Worth Vaqueros. 40 Richard Sanchez The former FC Dallas Homegrown – 6th in club history – who signed with NTX after Sporting KC didn’t keep him this winter. 1 Colin Shutler Highest keeper taken in the MLS SUperDraft, 48th overall, out of Virginia. Was expected to be the starter until Sanchez signed this week. 21 Rickson Van Hees Former US U17 of Dutch/Meican descent. Comes to NTX from NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch second division.. 11 Alejandro Mexican/Brazilian winger of high potential and hype.

FC Dallas Players Who Might Come Down

No. Name Notes 37 Beni Redzic The newest FC Dallas homegrown. Left winger. He should see a lot of NTX time in 2021 as he’s not officially on the FCD roster that we know of. 29 Nkosi Tafari With the 3-4-3 he’ll be with the first team. But could use some PT at NTX. ? Kalil ElMedkhar FCD’s newest college homegrown. He’s making FCD benches but at some point might need some PT too. 8? Nicky Hernandez FCD’s number 1 pick after playing a handful of games with NTX last year. Was not in the game day roster opening weekend. 26 Eddie Munjoma Made great strides with the cup of coffee he got with NTX last year. A few games to start the year might not hurt.

Academy Players Expected

These are the FCD Academy players I think we’re most likely to see.

48 Matthew Corcoran U15 holding mid, often plays with U17s. The only Academy player listed on the USL roster so far. 13 Antonio Carrera U17 keeper who spent most of the spring camp with FC Dallas or NTX. I expected him to spend the season with NTX until Sanchez signed. 20 Grady Easton U19 center back who made a couple of starts for NTX last year. Often appears in FCD and NTX training. 36 Diego Hernandez U17 central mid who made his NTX debut last year, even if it was only for 1 minute. ? Collin Smith U19 winger who played a fair amount for NTX last year. He’s being tried at right back and spent most of the spring with FC Dallas and NTX.

But there could be a whole bunch more: Josh Ramsey (’02 CB), Riley O’Donnell (’02 W), Julian Eyestone (’06 GK), Jose Guitierrez (’04 F/M), Jordan Jones (’05 M), Antony Ramirez (’05 W/M), Tarik Scott (05 W/M), Ty Reynolds (’04 RB), Kristian Kelley (’06 F/W).