North Texas SC remains in the hunt after 1-1 tie with Revs II

North Texas Soccer Club traveled up north to Gillette Stadium as they faced the New England Revolution II in a must-win game Friday night. Despite going down early in the match, North Texas SC was able to rally and get a point out of this match.

North Texas SC now has 21 points through 14 games and they sit 2 points behind second-place Richmond Kickers who have now lost 2 straight.

The Game

There were no changes to Eric Quill’s starting lineup from the Richmond game.

North Texas SC Starting XI against New England Revolution II

The Revolution struck early thanks to Damian Rivera’s curled shot in the 9th minute.

Nicky Hernandez got the NTX goal right after halftime to bring the game level in the 49th minute.

49' – NICCCKYYYYYYYYY!!!!!!!! We are all tied up in the second half!! 🔥🔥⚽️#NEvNTX pic.twitter.com/cPVADGbJvp — 🏆 – North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) October 17, 2020

Ronaldo Damus replaced Gibran Rayo in the 65th minute. Alex Bruce made way for Beni Redzic in the 72nd minute. Alisson and Kevin Bonilla were Coach Quill’s final substitutions for Edwin Cerrillo and Thomas Roberts.

The game ended with the sides tied at one.

Nicky Hernandez crosses the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Richmond Kickers, October 10, 2020. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Thoughts & Takeaways

The Response

One of the strongest aspects of North Texas SC’s play-style is the ability to responded positively within games. Throughout the season, Coach Quill has gotten his team to respond quickly within games and not just at half-time.

Once again, the players quickly took their game up another level after conceding. In usual fashion, the young Texas club came out and started the second half with a strong hunger to gathers points from this game, and Nicky Hernandez was rewarded for his efforts with a goal.

Though, the Revolution continued to press against North Texas SC which didn’t give Los Torolitos much time with the ball.

Both sides played as if it were a playoff game, which the remaining games of the season dwindles, is basically the case. The playoff mentality will be needed for North Texas as their playoff path becomes more difficult with dropped points.

Next Games

With 2 games remaining for North Texas SC, the club is going to need help from around the league. While the club can’t dictate its own fate, the road trip to Madison, Wisconsin, and the final game against South Georgia Tormenta FC are must-wins.

Naturally, losses by Richmond Kickers (2nd place) or Union Omaha (3rd place) will still keep North Texas SC’s playoff hopes alive.

Eric Quill mentioned that in the last game, the chemistry and belief was high within his team and he feels that with the high chemistry, the quality of play will follow.

For most of 2020 North Texas SC has been without significant numbers of FC Dallas players, a luxury afforded to them in 2019. Still, late in the season, the club has had quality players in Eddie Munjoma, Nkosi Burgess, and Justin Che, while Thomas Roberts and Edwin Cerrillo command the midfield.

In a season that started less than ideally, the club is making its final push for the playoffs and should not be entirely ruled out for a shot as repeat champions.

North Texas SC will be on the road as they face Forward Madison FC in the final second and final matchup in the 2020 El Plastico Derby on Wednesday, October 21st, at 7:00 PM

USL-1 Current Standings

Place Team Played Wins PTS GD 2 Richmond Kickers 14 7 23 -1 3 Union Omaha 14 6 23 3 4 FC Tucson 16 6 22 2 5 North Texas SC 14 5 21 6

1st tie-breaker is wins – advantage Richmond. That’s why NTX needs so much help, they have to finish above the Kickers on points. They need +3 over RK in two games.

2nd tie-breaker is goal differential – advantage North Texas. A tie on points with Union probably means NTX advances baring some weird goal scoring totals.

With 16 games played, FC Tucson has finished their season and thus isn’t a factor.