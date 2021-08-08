North Texas Soccer Club, having yet to earn a road win, traveled to Tucson, Arizona for their second consecutive match on the road against FC Tucson.

In spite of the streaming technical difficulties which prevented fans the ability to watch the game, North Texas SC secured three points and their first road win in a 2-0 victory.

Eddie Munjoma replaced Mikey Maldonado as the right-back and Gibran Rayo starting over Thibault Jacquel from North Texas’ last match against Union Omaha. Assistant Coach Michel Garbini replaced Eric Quill as the Head-Coach as Quill is recovering from illness.

North Texas SC Starting XI vs. FC Tucson

With North Texas SC developing consistency in the game management, there was no hesitation from the club to start the match off on a strong foot.

Kazu, assisted by Nicky Hernandez, scored early for North Texas SC in the 14th minute.

A mere 15 minutes later and Gibran Rayo doubled the lead for North Texas on a solo effort giving his team some flexibility with their game-plan.

Rayo with the goal for North Texas.

Admin with the miss on hitting record in time for FC Tucson



2-0 in 30th minute. #TUCvNTX | @USLLeagueOne pic.twitter.com/VzFsg4BO8W — FC Tucson (@FCTucson) August 8, 2021

North Texas finished the first-half two-goal lead and hoped to produce a similar performance in the second half.

Nicky Hernandez and Kazu made way in the 65th minute for Mikey Maldonado and Gabriel de Morais (recent loan addition from FC Alverca) respectively.

Bernard Kamungo and Blaine Ferri came off the field for Collin Smith and Hope Avayevu in the 81st minute.

Mark Salas was the last addition into the game for Eddie Munjoma in the 87th minute.

North Texas SC secured both a win and a shut-out for their first road win of 2021.

North Texas SC heads to the locker room at halftime against FC Tucson (Courtesy FC Tucson)

After 14 games (now halfway through the season), North Texas SC and has 19 points putting the club in 8th place, 3 points behind a playoff spot. North Texas is now unbeaten in their previous 4 matches with 2 wins and 2 draws.

After playing 2 road games, North Texas returns home to host the newest team in USL League One North Carolina FC on Saturday, August 14th, at 8 PM.