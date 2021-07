North Texas SC has come to an agreement to end the loan of Juan Parra from Independiente Medellin. The loan was due to last the entirety of the 2021 USL League One season.

📰 NEWS: The club and defender Juan Parra have mutually agreed to part ways.



Good luck in your future career, Juan!https://t.co/ZpkMPOUQDq — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) July 20, 2021

The 20-year-old defender made five appearances for North Texas SC, including four starts. After falling out of favor, Parra had one made a game day roster once in the past six games prior to his departure.