North Texas SC home opener April 24th

The 2021 home opener for North Texas Soccer Club has been announced and the hometown USL-1 team kicks off their Globe Life schedule on April 24th against Ft. Lauderdale CF. Like all USL-1 matches, the NTX home opener will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Two other games on the NTX schedule have been announced. Los Torlitos are on the road to face defending champion Greenville Triumph on May 1 before heading out west to take on Toronto FC II at Grande Sports World in Casa Grande, Arizona, on May 22.

NTXSC says the remainder of their 2021 schedule will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the 2021 home opener and all regular-season home matches will go on sale following the release of the entire schedule.

