North Texas SC goes to the FC Alverca well for another player, Tomás Lacerda

North Texas SC has once again taken a player on loan from FC Alverca, this time signing midfielder Tomás Lacerda.
The 19-year-old Lacerda is on loan for 2022.
According to NTXSC, Lacerda played in the youth system of Portuguese club SG Sacavenense before joining FC Alverca’s academy in 2017. Lacerda was promoted to FC Alverca B in 2021. In all, Lacerda made 13 appearances for Alverca B and scored two goals.
3rd Degree’s Take
By simple math – and admittedly without knowing where he plays in midfield, it seems quite possible Lacerda is Blaine Ferri’s replacement as we’re expecting Ferri to mostly be with FC Dallas this year.
So far, only one of the players to come on loan from FC Alverca has been much of a success for NTX and that was center back Caiser Gomes.
Transaction
Name: Tomás Lacerda
Pronunciation: La-sare-dah
Position: Midfielder
DOB: April 25, 2002 (19)
Birthplace: Lisbon, Portugal
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 168
Nationality: Portugal
Last Club: FC Alverca
How Acquired: Acquired on March 3, 2022