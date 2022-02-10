North Texas SC brings in Paul Bello Amedume on Loan from Pacific FC

North Texas SC has added defender Paul Bello Amedume on loan from Pacific FC, the former club of Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. Amedume’s loan is for the 2022 season.

The 18-year old Amedume played youth soccer with Edmonton Internazionale SC and the St. Nicholas Soccer Academy before joining the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Residency Program in 2017. He also played for the BTB Soccer Academy U-21 team before joining Pacific FC late in 2021.

“We’re very happy to have Paul join us for the 2022 season,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “He’s a promising player who’s worked with our coaching staff before in the Canadian Premier League and we believe he can help us during our inaugural MLS NEXT Pro campaign.”

Transaction: North Texas SC signs defender Paul Bello Amedume on loan from Pacific FC for the 2022 season.

Name: Paul Bello Amedume

Pronunciation: Bellow Ah-meh-doom-eh

Position: Defender

DOB: Feb. 28, 2003 (18)

Birthplace: Toronto, Canada

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 190 lbs.

Nationality: Canada

Last Club: Pacific FC

How Acquired: Acquired on Feb. 10

Paul Bello Amedume and Pa-Modou Kah at Pacific FC. (Courtesy Pacific FC)